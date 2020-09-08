Prince Of Persia: The Two Thrones Free Download (GOG) Full Version









Prince Of Persia: The Two Thrones Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Prince Of Persia: The Two Thrones was launched on Dec 7, 2005

About The Game

The Prince of Persia, a seasoned warrior, returns from the Island of Time to Babylon together with his love, Kaileena. Instead of the peace that he longs for, he finds his homeland ravaged by struggle and the dominion turned in opposition to him. The Prince is quickly captured and Kaileena has no alternative however to sacrifice herself and unleash the Sands of Time with a purpose to save him. Now solid out on the streets and hunted as a fugitive, the Prince quickly discovers that previous battles have given rise to a lethal Dark Prince, whose spirit steadily possesses him…

System Requirements

Supported OS: Windows® 2000/XP (solely) Processor: 1.0 GHz AMD Athlon or Intel Pentium III (1.5 GHz Pentium IV or AMD Athlon really useful) Memory: 256 MB (512 MB really useful) Graphics: 32 MB DirectX 9.0c compliant (128 MB really useful) (see supported listing*) DirectX: DirectX 9.0c Sound DirectX 9.0c compliant (Dolby Digital Live required for Dolby Digital audio) Hard Drive: 1.5 GB Peripherals: Windows-compatible gamepad *Supported video playing cards at time of retail launch: ATI 7500/8500/9000/X sequence, NVIDIA GeForce 3/4/FX/6/7 sequence (GeForce 4 MX not supported); Laptop variations of those chipsets may fit however will not be supported. For an up-to-date listing of supported chipsets, video playing cards, and working methods, please go to the FAQ for this sport at: http://help.ubi.com.



