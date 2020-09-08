Tuesday, September 8, 2020
    Prince Of Persia: The Two Thrones Free Download (GOG) Full Version




    Prince Of Persia: The Two Thrones Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Prince Of Persia: The Two Thrones was launched on Dec 7, 2005

    About The Game

    The Prince of Persia, a seasoned warrior, returns from the Island of Time to Babylon together with his love, Kaileena. Instead of the peace that he longs for, he finds his homeland ravaged by struggle and the dominion turned in opposition to him. The Prince is quickly captured and Kaileena has no alternative however to sacrifice herself and unleash the Sands of Time with a purpose to save him. Now solid out on the streets and hunted as a fugitive, the Prince quickly discovers that previous battles have given rise to a lethal Dark Prince, whose spirit steadily possesses him…

    How to Download & Install Prince Of Persia: The Two Thrones

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Prince Of Persia: The Two Thrones is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Prince.of.Persia.The.Two.Thrones.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Prince Of Persia: The Two Thrones folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Prince Of Persia: The Two Thrones Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Prince Of Persia: The Two Thrones Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

      • Supported OS: Windows® 2000/XP (solely)
      • Processor: 1.0 GHz AMD Athlon or Intel Pentium III (1.5 GHz Pentium IV or AMD Athlon really useful)
      • Memory: 256 MB (512 MB really useful)
      • Graphics:32 MB DirectX 9.0c compliant (128 MB really useful) (see supported listing*)
      • DirectX: DirectX 9.0c
      • Sound DirectX 9.0c compliant (Dolby Digital Live required for Dolby Digital audio)
      • Hard Drive:1.5 GB
      • Peripherals: Windows-compatible gamepad
      • *Supported video playing cards at time of retail launch: ATI 7500/8500/9000/X sequence, NVIDIA GeForce 3/4/FX/6/7 sequence (GeForce 4 MX not supported); Laptop variations of those chipsets may fit however will not be supported. For an up-to-date listing of supported chipsets, video playing cards, and working methods, please go to the FAQ for this sport at: http://help.ubi.com.

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

