Quake IV Free Download Full Version

Quake IV Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Quake IV was launched on Oct 18, 2005
About The Game
How to Download & Install Quake Iv
- Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
- Once Quake IV is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Quake.4.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Quake IV folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Quake IV Free Download
Click the obtain button under to start out Quake IV Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- Operating System: Windows® XP
- Processor: Intel® Pentium® 4 2.0 GHz or AMD® Athlon® XP 2000+ processor or increased
- Memory: 512MB RAM
- Hard Disk Space: 2.8GB of uncompressed free arduous disk house (plus 400MB for Windows® swap file)
- Video: 100% DirectX® 9.0c appropriate 64MB 3D {hardware} accelerated video card required
- Sound: 100% DirectX® 9.0c appropriate 16-bit sound card and newest drivers
- DirectX® Version: 9.0c