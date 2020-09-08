Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005) Free Download Full Version









With model new house fight, playable Jedi characters, and over 16 all new battlefronts, Star Wars Battlefront II offers you extra methods than ever earlier than to play the traditional Star Wars battles any means you need.

Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (traditional, 2005) is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Star.Wars.Battlefront.2.2005.Classic.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

OS: Windows 2000, XP, Vista, 8, or 10

Windows 2000, XP, Vista, 8, or 10 Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.5 GHz or Athlon XP 1500+

Intel Pentium 4 1.5 GHz or Athlon XP 1500+ Memory: 256 MB

256 MB Graphics: 64MB 3d Graphics card with Vertex Shader and Pixel Shader (VS/PS) Capability

64MB 3d Graphics card with Vertex Shader and Pixel Shader (VS/PS) Capability DirectX®: 9.0c

9.0c Hard Drive: 4.3 GB

4.3 GB Sound: 100% DirectX 9.0c appropriate Sound Card

