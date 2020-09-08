This Land Is My Land Free Download (v0.0.2.11490) Full Version









This Land Is My Land Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. This Land Is My Land was launched on Nov 20, 2019

About The Game

Experience the frontier as a chief of a Native American tribe and resist the onset of the settlers. Explore the huge 100 mi2 world stuffed with hostile people and animals whereas defining your narrative by means of the choices you make. Survive, hunt, craft, unite and lead the tribes to take again your lands. You start your journey as a chief of a small Native American tribe set to take again the lands of your folks. The settlers are increasing quickly and crashing all resistance. What stays of the Native American are dwelling in reservations whereas just a few are nonetheless resisting the enemy. You are to steer your folks towards all the chances, survive the growth of the settlers, unite the tribes and retaliate. As a chief, you have got warriors who’re impressed by your management, and they’re the spine of your survival. You can ship them out to assemble important sources, decide on new camps, and even assault the enemy with you. You will select your approaches to take down the enemy camps, mines, settlements, and forts. Once the world is evident of hostile, you possibly can ship your courageous warriors to settle in new camps and develop accordingly. Each step will take you nearer to securing again your lands. This Land Is My Land is primarily a stealth sport, nonetheless, you’re the chief and also you determine the way you wish to combat the enemy. You will make the most of varied weapons equivalent to knives, bows, pistols, and rifles along with traps and intimidation. The atmosphere of the sport modifications dynamically relying in your choices. Each motion you make will have an effect on the world. Geography stays the identical however patrols, enemy camps, and even the speed of latest warriors becoming a member of your trigger will probably be completely different. As a end result, every walkthrough you’ll face distinctive challenges and outcomes.









How to Download & Install This Land Is My Land

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once This Land Is My Land is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to This.Land.Is.My.Land.v0.0.2.11490.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the This Land Is My Land folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

This Land Is My Land Free Download

This Land Is My Land (v0.0.2.11490)

Size: 3.47 GB

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i5 2.8Ghz or AMD equal

Intel Core i5 2.8Ghz or AMD equal Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce GTX 950 or AMD equal

Geforce GTX 950 or AMD equal DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 12 GB out there house

DOWNLOAD NOW









