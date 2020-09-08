Tuesday, September 8, 2020
    Time Tenshi Free Download Full Version




    Time Tenshi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Time Tenshi was launched on Nov 20, 2015

    About The Game

    The Time Window.. An unimaginable invention, developed over many years in secret, empowers people to make their grandest dream a actuality… To journey by time! At a hidden analysis facility, Rose and Kyo – the Time Tenshi (Time Angels) – voyage into the previous in secret underneath the watchful eye of Tensai Shiro, the mastermind behind the Time Window, and Michelle, the bottom’s Commander and Operations Manager.Since time journey continues to be harmful and experimental, the Time Window has but to be examined on male topics, that means solely females can safely enterprise again into historical past. They appear to bear some shocking adjustments to their our bodies in sure areas whereas doing so. But a sinister organisation referred to as Chrontek discovered a strategy to hack into Shiro’s machine, and now Chrontek is pursuing its personal devious plans for the circulation of time. Can time journey be entrusted to people? What occurs when the Time Window goes flawed? And can the Time Tenshi cease the ladies of Chrontek… earlier than historical past is modified endlessly? Time Tenshi is an thrilling anime/ecchi visible novel! As the participant’s character enters Tensai Shiro’s lab facility and follows the Time Tenshi of their journeys by time, a plot filled with futuristic motion, ecchi, humour and loads of fanservice will unfold!




    How to Download & Install Time Tenshi

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Time Tenshi is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to TTenshi1.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Time Tenshi folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Time Tenshi Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Time Tenshi Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP or above
    • Processor: Pentium 4 or above
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 1280×720
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 250 MB accessible house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




