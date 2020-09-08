Tuesday, September 8, 2020
    Tomb Raider: Anniversary Free Download Full Version




    Tomb Raider: Anniversary Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tomb Raider: Anniversary was launched on Jun 5, 2007

    About The Game

    Tomb Raider: Anniversary retraces Lara Croft’s unique genre-defining journey globe-trotting third individual action-adventure in pursuit of the legendary Scion artifact. Using an enhanced ‘Tomb Raider: Legend’ sport engine, the graphics, know-how and physics convey Lara’s journey and pursuit of a mystical artifact recognized solely because the Scion proper as much as immediately’s know-how requirements and gives players a totally new gameplay expertise. Re-imagined, Anniversary delivers a dynamic fluidly and quick Lara Croft, large environments of beautiful visuals, intense fight and sport pacing, and an enhanced and clarified unique story.




    How to Download & Install Tomb Raider: Anniversary

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Tomb Raider: Anniversary is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Tomb.Raider.Anniversary.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Tomb Raider: Anniversary folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Tomb Raider: Anniversary Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Tomb Raider: Anniversary Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

      • Microsoft Windows Vista, 2000, or XP, Pentium 3 1.4Ghz or Athlon XP 1500+, 4GB free house, 100% DirectX 9.0c suitable 64 MB 3D Accelerated Card with TnL (GeForce 3TI / Radeon 9 collection), 512MB RAM (Windows Vista) or 256MB RAM (Windows 2000/XP), Microsoft Windows 2000/XP/Vista suitable sound card (100% DirectX 9.0c -compatible), 100% Windows 2000/XP/Vista suitable mouse and keyboard

    DOWNLOAD NOW




