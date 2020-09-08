Tuesday, September 8, 2020
    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 Free Download Full Version




    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 was launched on Sep 19, 2000

    About The Game

    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 is the sequel to the bestselling and extremely acclaimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. The unique title sported straightforward controls, stable gameplay mechanics, and superior visuals. These components stay, because the designers spent their time including a whole lot of latest tips, barely tweaking the core gameplay, and creating each a personality editor and a 3-D skate park editor. Players can create the skate park of their desires, selecting a theme and finding stairs, ramps, half pipes, swimming pools, and rails. After finishing the ending touches, you possibly can put your park on the Internet for all to admire. Then you possibly can create your personal character to skate your customized park. You can personalize the title, age, peak, weight, fashion, stance, trick set, and skateboard of your skater. Alternately, gamers can select a personality from a lot of skilled skaters, together with Tony Hawk, Chad Muska, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, and Jamie Thomas. Skaters will acquire extra abilities as you progress. There are a number of skate parks to select from, together with Marseilles, Manhattan, and Skate Street Ventura. In the core sport, gamers carry out tips to achieve cash and buy new skating talents, tips, or boards. Another mode is free skating, plus there are a number of multiplayer eventualities, consisting of an eight-person judged competitors, HORSE (be at liberty to decide on any letters you’d like), tag, trick assault, and graffiti.




    How to Download & Install Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Tony.Hawks.Pro.Skater.2.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 folder and run the th2patcherlauncher.exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 Free Download

    Note: Run the sport utilizing ‘th2patcherlauncher.exe’ and never ‘THawk2.exe’ – With the th2patcherlauncher, you possibly can alter your decision to 1080p or extra. This launch was patched and modded in your comfort. The sport additionally works on Windows 10!

    System Requirements

    • OS: Win Xp 32
    • Processor: Intel Pentium 233 MHz (with 3D acceleration)
    • Memory: 32 MB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 256 or higher
    • Storage: 500 MB obtainable house

