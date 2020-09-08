Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 Free Download Full Version









Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 was launched on Oct 28, 2001

About The Game

They say the third time’s a attraction, however what if every part was executed proper the primary and second time round? That’s the hurdle Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 faces, as earlier entries on this sequence are regarded by most players as good. Difficult as it’s to consider, Pro Skater 3 introduces sufficient new options and nice skate parks to make it one other must-buy. The largest addition this time round is the revert, which when mixed with the guide launched within the earlier sport, lets gamers string collectively some superb vert and grind combos. Once once more, each ledge you see within the sport is grindable, and the huge ranges are full of switches, hidden areas, and different secrets and techniques that can take months to totally discover (and exploit). And as soon as once more, Tony comes with loads of selection, together with a wide array of skaters (together with Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska, and Elissa Steamer) and a slick soundtrack (that includes the Ramones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motorhead, KRS-One, and Redman).









How to Download & Install Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3

Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Tony.Hawks.Pro.Skater.3.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 Free Download

Note: The widescreen patch has been utilized on your comfort. To view/change controls to the sport, you may run the ‘THPS3Setup’ and assign what keys you need to use.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 98/ME/2000/XP

Windows 98/ME/2000/XP Processor: Intel Pentium 500 MHz (with 3D acceleration)

Intel Pentium 500 MHz (with 3D acceleration) Memory: 64 MB RAM

64 MB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 256 or higher

Nvidia GeForce 256 or higher Storage: 500 MB out there area

DOWNLOAD NOW









