Tuesday, September 8, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Total Overdose: A Gunslinger’s Tale in Mexico Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Total Overdose: A Gunslinger’s Tale in Mexico Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Total Overdose: A Gunslinger’s Tale in Mexico was...
    Read more
    Games

    Torchlight II Free Download (v1.25.9.5b & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Torchlight II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Torchlight II was launched on Sep 20, 2012About The GameThe award-winning Action RPG...
    Read more
    Games

    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 was launched on Oct 28,...
    Read more

    Torchlight II Free Download (v1.25.9.5b & ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Torchlight II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Torchlight II was launched on Sep 20, 2012

    About The Game

    The award-winning Action RPG is again, greater and higher than ever! Torchlight II is stuffed to the brim with randomized ranges, enemies and loot. Capturing all the flavour and pleasure of the unique, Torchlight II expands the world and provides options gamers wished most, together with on-line and LAN multiplayer. Once once more, the destiny of the world is in your arms. With 4 lessons to select from, you’ll have quite a lot of play kinds at your fingertips. Each class will be performed as both male or feminine, with personalized beauty options and appears to make your hero stand out. Play co-op with your mates through LAN or over the Internet without cost. Our matchmaking service permits you to join and play video games with folks around the globe. Explore the huge overworld and a number of hub cities of Vilderan. Fight by means of rain, snow, day and night time. Level randomization ensures new layouts, paths, loot, and monsters each time you play. Torchlight II helps Steam Workshop, permitting for computerized mod subscription and synchronization. Choose from over a thousand mods and bend the sport to your will. Or use GUTS, the Torchlight II editor, to create and share your work with the whole world! In New Game Plus, the sport’s not over till you say it’s. Once you’ve crushed Torchlight II’s major marketing campaign, you can begin once more with the identical character for a considerably higher problem. You’ll maintain all the talents, gold, and equipment you labored so exhausting for! These standard options make their return in Torchlight II in improved kind. More decisions, higher results, and your pet will nonetheless make the run to city to promote your loot so that you don’t need to.




    How to Download & Install Torchlight II

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Torchlight II is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Torchlight.2.v1.25.9.5b.Incl.ALL.DLCs.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Torchlight II folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Torchlight II Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Torchlight II Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP3/Vista/Windows 7
    • Processor: x86-compatible 1.4GHz or sooner processor
    • Memory: 1GB System RAM
    • Hard Disk Space: 1.7GB free house (topic to vary)
    • Video Card: DirectX appropriate 3D graphics card with not less than 256MB of addressable reminiscence.
    • DirectX®: 9.0c
    • Internet: A broadband web connection (for Steam obtain and on-line multiplayer) – Online multiplayer requires a free Runic Account

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Total Overdose: A Gunslinger’s Tale in Mexico Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Total Overdose: A Gunslinger’s Tale in Mexico Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Total Overdose: A Gunslinger’s Tale in Mexico was...
    Read more
    Games

    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 was launched on Oct 28,...
    Read more
    Games

    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 was launched on Sep 19,...
    Read more
    Games

    Tomb Raider: Legend Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tomb Raider: Legend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tomb Raider: Legend was launched on Apr 7, 2006About The GameFollow Lara...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Total Overdose: A Gunslinger’s Tale in Mexico Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Total Overdose: A Gunslinger’s Tale in Mexico Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Total Overdose: A Gunslinger’s Tale in Mexico was...
    Read more
    Games

    Torchlight II Free Download (v1.25.9.5b & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Torchlight II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Torchlight II was launched on Sep 20, 2012About The GameThe award-winning Action RPG...
    Read more
    Games

    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 was launched on Oct 28,...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Ultimate General: Civil War Free Download (v1.11) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate General: Civil War Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ultimate General: Civil War was launched on Jul 14, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Ultimate Doom Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Doom Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Doom was launched on Apr 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download (v1.7.028 & Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Chicken Horse was launched on Mar 4, 2016About The GameEver want...
    Read more
    Games

    UBOAT Free Download (B126 Hotfix 3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    UBOAT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. UBOAT was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameUBOAT is a simulator of a...
    Read more
    Games

    Type Knight Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Type Knight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Type Knight was launched on Oct 24, 2019About The GameThe forces of Evil...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020