Tuesday, September 8, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Ultimate Doom Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Doom Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Doom was launched on Apr 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download (v1.7.028 & Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Chicken Horse was launched on Mar 4, 2016About The GameEver want...
    Read more
    Games

    UBOAT Free Download (B126 Hotfix 3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    UBOAT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. UBOAT was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameUBOAT is a simulator of a...
    Read more
    Games

    Type Knight Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Type Knight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Type Knight was launched on Oct 24, 2019About The GameThe forces of Evil...
    Read more

    Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Free Download Full Version




    Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Transformers Revenge of the Fallen was launched on Jun 24, 2009

    About The Game

    Become the last word Autobot or Decepticon in TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN, the official sport of one in all 2009’s greatest blockbuster movies. Unleash your energy to find out the destiny of Earth as the last word battle rages throughout the globe. Every second counts as you expertise TRANSFORMERS like by no means earlier than! Set a couple of years after the defeat of Megatron within the first sport/film, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen reveals that the menace from the Decepticons is in actual fact, removed from ended. Since the time of the epic and apparently not so closing battle between the 2 Transformer leaders, Decepticons have began popping up once more throughout Earth in alarming numbers. And now, a mysterious object from house appears destined to shift the steadiness of energy and provides the higher hand to the Decepticons.




    How to Download & Install Transformers Revenge of the Fallen

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Transformers Revenge of the Fallen is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Transformers.Revenge.of.the.Fallen.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Transformers Revenge of the Fallen folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Free Download

    Transformers Revenge of the Fallen
    Size: 6.08 GB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP or higher
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6400 2.13GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4800+
    • GPU: AMD Radeon X1600 or NVIDIA GeForce 7600 GT 256MB
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Storage: 6 GB accessible house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Ultimate Doom Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Doom Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Doom was launched on Apr 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download (v1.7.028 & Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Chicken Horse was launched on Mar 4, 2016About The GameEver want...
    Read more
    Games

    UBOAT Free Download (B126 Hotfix 3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    UBOAT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. UBOAT was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameUBOAT is a simulator of a...
    Read more
    Games

    Type Knight Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Type Knight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Type Knight was launched on Oct 24, 2019About The GameThe forces of Evil...
    Read more
    Games

    TY The Tasmanian Tiger 3 Free Download (v1.01) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TY The Tasmanian Tiger 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. TY The Tasmanian Tiger 3 was launched on Dec 17,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Ultimate Doom Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Doom Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Doom was launched on Apr 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download (v1.7.028 & Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Chicken Horse was launched on Mar 4, 2016About The GameEver want...
    Read more
    Games

    UBOAT Free Download (B126 Hotfix 3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    UBOAT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. UBOAT was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameUBOAT is a simulator of a...
    Read more
    Games

    Type Knight Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Type Knight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Type Knight was launched on Oct 24, 2019About The GameThe forces of Evil...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Perky Little Things Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Perky Little Things Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Perky Little Things was launched on Feb 14, 2020About The GameHow to...
    Read more
    Games

    Please, Dont Touch Anything Free Download (v1.6.6.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Please, Dont Touch Anything Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Please, Dont Touch Anything was launched on Mar 26, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    PerfectLover Free Download (v1.21 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    PerfectLover Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. PerfectLover was launched on Nov 1, 2019About The GameIn PerfectLover, there are three heroines...
    Read more
    Games

    Peace, Death! Free Download (v12.11.2019) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Peace, Death! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Peace, Death! was launched on Mar 24, 2017About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Pax Nova Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pax Nova Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pax Nova was launched on Apr 28, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020