Tuesday, September 8, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Tricky Towers Free Download (v25.05.2018) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tricky Towers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tricky Towers was launched on Aug 2, 2016About The GameGrab your wizard’s gown...
    Read more
    Games

    Treasure Hunter Claire Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Treasure Hunter Claire Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Treasure Hunter Claire was launched on Jul 19, 2018About The GameThe battle...
    Read more
    Games

    TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2 Free Download (v1.12) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2 was launched on Dec 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Mutilate-a-doll 2 Free Download (Winter Warmer Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mutilate-a-doll 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mutilate-a-doll 2 was launched on Mar 1, 2019About The GameA extremely customizable digital...
    Read more

    Treasure Hunter Claire Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version




    Treasure Hunter Claire Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Treasure Hunter Claire was launched on Jul 19, 2018

    About The Game

    The battle between the Hero and the Demon King has come to an finish and the world was at peace. However, with monsters nonetheless wreaking havoc, people teamed up with Demons to subdue the rampaging monsters. In this peaceable world, there lived a Treasure Hunter, the protagonist, Claire. Hearing a rumor of a treasure that might grant any want, Claire traveled to the fabled land of Alstroemeria. Word of the treasure being in Alstroemeria had precipitated it to blow up with exercise. And Claire was not alone, as many different adventurers additionally got here in the hunt for the treasure. She arrived within the city that acted as a staging floor, and as she walked by means of it, she got here throughout a mysterious store and met its proprietor. She launched herself as Milith, and mentioned that there was treasure on the shrine within the temple to the north. Claire didn’t absolutely belief her, however with no different leads, she determined to analyze. The temple had an ethereal air about it and gave off an odd aura. Regardless, Claire lastly arrived on the shrine behind the temple. She discovered one thing that gave the impression to be a treasure and grabbed it, solely to be enveloped in vibrant mild. Before she knew what was taking place, Claire discovered herself head to head with a fantastic girl. She launched herself because the Goddess that protects the island and mentioned that Claire had the facility of the Hero inside her. She mentioned that whereas everybody was scrambling for treasure, a villain who sought to carry the world to damage had additionally begun to seek for it. And so, she wished for Claire to acquire the treasure earlier than the villain. The Goddess mentioned that she believed that blood of the Hero was mendacity dormant inside Claire. While performing a ceremony to awaken it, Claire might really feel the Hero’s energy swelling inside her. It was most actually the facility of the Hero. The Goddess defined that the Hero’s energy could possibly be strengthened by gathering life essences. Claire would want to collect essences to energy up. Despite this, Claire vowed to maintain trying to find the treasure to acquire her want. And so started her thrilling journey along with her mates to acquire treasure!




    How to Download & Install Treasure Hunter Claire

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Treasure Hunter Claire is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Treasure.Hunter.Claire.Uncensored.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Treasure Hunter Claire folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Treasure Hunter Claire Free Download

    Treasure Hunter Claire (Uncensored)
    Size: 1.16 GB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows® 7/8/8.1/10
    • Processor: Intel Core2 Duo or higher
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: DirectX 9/OpenGL 4.1 succesful GPU
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 2 GB accessible area
    • Additional Notes: 1280×768 or higher Display. Lag might happen from loading menus or maps. Turn off different applications earlier than operating the sport.

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Tricky Towers Free Download (v25.05.2018) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tricky Towers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tricky Towers was launched on Aug 2, 2016About The GameGrab your wizard’s gown...
    Read more
    Games

    TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2 Free Download (v1.12) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2 was launched on Dec 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Mutilate-a-doll 2 Free Download (Winter Warmer Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mutilate-a-doll 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mutilate-a-doll 2 was launched on Mar 1, 2019About The GameA extremely customizable digital...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars Knights Of The Old Republic II – The Sith Lords Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars Knights Of The Old Republic II – The Sith Lords Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars Knights...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005) Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (traditional, 2005) Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (traditional, 2005) was launched on...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Tricky Towers Free Download (v25.05.2018) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tricky Towers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tricky Towers was launched on Aug 2, 2016About The GameGrab your wizard’s gown...
    Read more
    Games

    Treasure Hunter Claire Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Treasure Hunter Claire Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Treasure Hunter Claire was launched on Jul 19, 2018About The GameThe battle...
    Read more
    Games

    TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2 Free Download (v1.12) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2 was launched on Dec 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Mutilate-a-doll 2 Free Download (Winter Warmer Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mutilate-a-doll 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mutilate-a-doll 2 was launched on Mar 1, 2019About The GameA extremely customizable digital...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Peggle Deluxe Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Peggle Deluxe Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Peggle Deluxe was launched on Feb 27, 2007About The GameTake your greatest shot...
    Read more
    Games

    Override: Mech City Brawl Free Download (v20190412) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Override: Mech City Brawl Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Override: Mech City Brawl was launched on Dec 3, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Plug & Play Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Plug & Play Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Plug & Play was launched on Mar 5, 2015About The GameExplore the...
    Read more
    Games

    Police Stories Free Download (v1.1.0.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Stories Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Police Stories was launched on Sep 19, 2019About The GameInspired by SWAT 4...
    Read more
    Games

    Quake III Arena Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Quake III Arena Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Quake III Arena was launched on Dec 5, 1999About The GameHow to...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020