Treasure Hunter Claire Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version









Treasure Hunter Claire Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Treasure Hunter Claire was launched on Jul 19, 2018

About The Game

The battle between the Hero and the Demon King has come to an finish and the world was at peace. However, with monsters nonetheless wreaking havoc, people teamed up with Demons to subdue the rampaging monsters. In this peaceable world, there lived a Treasure Hunter, the protagonist, Claire. Hearing a rumor of a treasure that might grant any want, Claire traveled to the fabled land of Alstroemeria. Word of the treasure being in Alstroemeria had precipitated it to blow up with exercise. And Claire was not alone, as many different adventurers additionally got here in the hunt for the treasure. She arrived within the city that acted as a staging floor, and as she walked by means of it, she got here throughout a mysterious store and met its proprietor. She launched herself as Milith, and mentioned that there was treasure on the shrine within the temple to the north. Claire didn’t absolutely belief her, however with no different leads, she determined to analyze. The temple had an ethereal air about it and gave off an odd aura. Regardless, Claire lastly arrived on the shrine behind the temple. She discovered one thing that gave the impression to be a treasure and grabbed it, solely to be enveloped in vibrant mild. Before she knew what was taking place, Claire discovered herself head to head with a fantastic girl. She launched herself because the Goddess that protects the island and mentioned that Claire had the facility of the Hero inside her. She mentioned that whereas everybody was scrambling for treasure, a villain who sought to carry the world to damage had additionally begun to seek for it. And so, she wished for Claire to acquire the treasure earlier than the villain. The Goddess mentioned that she believed that blood of the Hero was mendacity dormant inside Claire. While performing a ceremony to awaken it, Claire might really feel the Hero’s energy swelling inside her. It was most actually the facility of the Hero. The Goddess defined that the Hero’s energy could possibly be strengthened by gathering life essences. Claire would want to collect essences to energy up. Despite this, Claire vowed to maintain trying to find the treasure to acquire her want. And so started her thrilling journey along with her mates to acquire treasure!









How to Download & Install Treasure Hunter Claire

Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Treasure Hunter Claire is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Treasure.Hunter.Claire.Uncensored.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Treasure Hunter Claire folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Treasure Hunter Claire Free Download

Treasure Hunter Claire (Uncensored)

Size: 1.16 GB

System Requirements

OS: Windows® 7/8/8.1/10

Windows® 7/8/8.1/10 Processor: Intel Core2 Duo or higher

Intel Core2 Duo or higher Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: DirectX 9/OpenGL 4.1 succesful GPU

DirectX 9/OpenGL 4.1 succesful GPU DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 2 GB accessible area

2 GB accessible area Additional Notes: 1280×768 or higher Display. Lag might happen from loading menus or maps. Turn off different applications earlier than operating the sport.

DOWNLOAD NOW









