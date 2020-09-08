Tuesday, September 8, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil Free Download (v1.5.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil was launched on Dec 10,...
    Read more
    Games

    TT Isle Of Man Ride On The Edge 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TT Isle Of Man Ride On The Edge 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. TT Isle Of Man Ride On...
    Read more
    Games

    TT Isle Of Man Free Download (v1.05 & Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TT Isle Of Man Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. TT Isle Of Man was launched on Mar 27, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    True Crime: Streets of LA Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    True Crime: Streets of LA Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. True Crime: Streets of LA was launched on Nov 04,...
    Read more

    Tricky Towers Free Download (v25.05.2018) Full Version




    Tricky Towers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tricky Towers was launched on Aug 2, 2016

    About The Game

    Grab your wizard’s gown and spell e-book, time to make use of your engineering expertise and construct some Tricky Towers! Stack your bricks and use your spells to create the tallest secure tower, for what self-respecting wizard wouldn’t wish to exhibit their expertise by towering actually over their friends! But be cautious of jealous rivals, who will attempt to push your tower down with nefarious darkish spells to make sure their dominance. Block these spells to guard your tower,… oh and you’ll want to return the favor with your personal devious magics. Match your tower wizardry in opposition to 3 others in native multiplayer, or problem wizards around the globe in a web based battle of magics and engineering mayhem. Try your expertise in varied difficult wizard trails and set a excessive rating on the leaderboards. So you’ll want to carry your wizard’s security hat and begin stacking and tumbling!




    How to Download & Install Tricky Towers

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Tricky Towers is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Tricky.Towers.v25.05.2018.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Tricky Towers folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Tricky Towers Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Tricky Towers Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP
    • Processor: 1.73 GHz Intel Pentium M or greater
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 400 MB accessible area
    • Additional Notes: Controllers wanted for native multiplayer

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil Free Download (v1.5.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil was launched on Dec 10,...
    Read more
    Games

    TT Isle Of Man Ride On The Edge 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TT Isle Of Man Ride On The Edge 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. TT Isle Of Man Ride On...
    Read more
    Games

    TT Isle Of Man Free Download (v1.05 & Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TT Isle Of Man Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. TT Isle Of Man was launched on Mar 27, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    True Crime: Streets of LA Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    True Crime: Streets of LA Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. True Crime: Streets of LA was launched on Nov 04,...
    Read more
    Games

    True Crime: New York City Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    True Crime: New York City Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. True Crime: New York City was launched on Nov 16,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil Free Download (v1.5.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil was launched on Dec 10,...
    Read more
    Games

    TT Isle Of Man Ride On The Edge 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TT Isle Of Man Ride On The Edge 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. TT Isle Of Man Ride On...
    Read more
    Games

    TT Isle Of Man Free Download (v1.05 & Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TT Isle Of Man Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. TT Isle Of Man was launched on Mar 27, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    True Crime: Streets of LA Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    True Crime: Streets of LA Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. True Crime: Streets of LA was launched on Nov 04,...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Panzer Corps 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Panzer Corps 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Panzer Corps 2 was launched on Mar 19, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Panic Party Free Download (v1.0 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Panic Party Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Panic Party was launched on Jan 28, 2019About The GameHow to Download &...
    Read more
    Games

    Palmyra Orphanage Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Palmyra Orphanage Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Palmyra Orphanage was launched on Sep 24, 2019About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    PAKO – Car Chase Simulator Free Download (v1702564) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    PAKO – Car Chase Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. PAKO – Car Chase Simulator was launched on Jan 10,...
    Read more
    Games

    Paint The Town Red Free Download (v0.11.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Paint The Town Red Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Paint The Town Red was launched on Oct 13, 2015About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020