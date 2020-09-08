Tropical Liquor Free Download (Incl. R18 Patch) Full Version









Tropical Liquor was launched on Mar 9, 2018

Welcome to Tropical Island. “But onii-chan, you’re just some part-time bum, aren’t you? On top of that, your age equals the years you’ve never had a girlfriend, right?” The participant (that’s you!) is a part-timer who lives an uneventful, boring life. One day, you win the prize draw on the purchasing district. The prize: a visit to an island within the south — you determine to take a 30-day trip. “I… want to make this a nice vacation…! I want to change myself in this trip!” You determine to develop out of your uninteresting, boring life and get a girlfriend. “To get a girlfriend, you have to first get close with a girl! If you don’t create a bond with one, then nothing will ever happen!”. On your trip, you meet all types of women, every of whom has one thing troubling them. You can speak with them, share a drink with them, and go on a date with them. “Let’s make this a nice vacation”. In this trip, will you lastly come out of your shell, and handle to make a girlfriend?









To install: extract the .zip file (requires WinRAR), double click the Tropical Liquor folder and run the exe application. Make sure to run the game as administrator and if you get any missing dll errors, look for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and install all the programs in the folder.

Note: Make positive to run the sport utilizing SSELauncher.

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Windows 7/8/10 Processor: Core 2 Duo

Core 2 Duo Memory: 2048 MB RAM

2048 MB RAM Graphics: Shader Model 2.0

Shader Model 2.0 DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 3 GB out there house

3 GB out there house Sound Card: DirectSound

