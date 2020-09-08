Tuesday, September 8, 2020
    Turok Free Download (v2.0) Full Version




    Turok Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Turok was launched on Nov 30, 1997

    About The Game

    Turok is again and no dinosaur is protected! When it was first launched in 1997, Turok launched players to a world teeming with crafty enemies, traps, puzzles and lethal weapons all inside an unlimited 3D atmosphere able to discover. Now the basic recreation has been restored and enhanced with a brand new visible engine and thrilling new options to sink your enamel into! A world the place time has no which means – and evil is aware of no bounds. Torn from a world lengthy gone, the time touring warrior Turok has discovered himself thrust right into a savage land torn by battle. An evil overlord often known as ‘The Campaigner’ seeks to shred the material of time and rule the universe utilizing an historic artifact often known as ‘The Chronoscepter’. The Chronoscepter was shattered hundreds of years in the past in an effort to maintain it from falling into evil palms. The Campaigner has constructed a large focusing array which he plans to make use of to enlarge and pervert the facility of the Chronoscepter with a view to shatter the obstacles between the ages and rule the universe. Turok has vowed to seek out the eight items of the Chronoscepter unfold all through the Lost Land and put an finish to The Campaigner’s evil plot.




    How to Download & Install Turok

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Turok is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Turok.v2.0.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Turok folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Turok Free Download

    Turok (v2.0)
    Size: 316.39 MB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 32-bit
    • Processor: Dual-core from Intel or AMD at 2.0 GHz
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel 787 Express or equal supporting OpenGL 2.1 Core
    • Storage: 800 MB obtainable area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




