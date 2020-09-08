Tuesday, September 8, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Ultimate Doom Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Doom Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Doom was launched on Apr 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download (v1.7.028 & Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Chicken Horse was launched on Mar 4, 2016About The GameEver want...
    Read more
    Games

    UBOAT Free Download (B126 Hotfix 3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    UBOAT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. UBOAT was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameUBOAT is a simulator of a...
    Read more
    Games

    Type Knight Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Type Knight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Type Knight was launched on Oct 24, 2019About The GameThe forces of Evil...
    Read more

    UBOAT Free Download (B126 Hotfix 3) Full Version




    UBOAT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. UBOAT was launched on Apr 30, 2019

    About The Game

    UBOAT is a simulator of a submarine from WWII period, but totally different than all you have got seen to date. It is a survival sandbox with crew administration mechanics whereas its main theme is lifetime of German sailors. The boat is their residence, however it could possibly turn out to be their grave at any time. In UBOAT you management the crew as a way to management the boat. You take care of their bodily and psychological well being, as a result of if the sailors are hungry, drained and their spirit is low, there’s no likelihood of profitable even a skirmish. The in depth harm system is a basis of the sport’s survival parts. Unprecedented conditions are sure to occur because the impact of acquired harm, testing participant’s creativity and skill to remain calm. You can attempt to save the entire crew or depart somebody behind, to save lots of the others. While your ship travels by means of the open seas, you’ll usually end up being by yourself. Use your administration abilities to spend assets taken on the journey optimally and in particular instances attempt to recuperate them on the ocean, by asking your allies for the assistance… or by looting wreckages of enemy ships.




    How to Download & Install UBOAT

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once UBOAT is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to UBOAT.B126.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the UBOAT folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    UBOAT Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out UBOAT Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 64 Bit / Windows 8 64 Bit / Windows 10 64 Bit
    • Processor: Core i3 3.1 GHz or AMD Phenom II X3 2.8 GHz
    • Memory: 6 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 1GB (720p Low), GeForce GTX 750 Ti 2GB (1080p Low) or AMD equivalents
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 20 GB accessible area
    • Sound Card: DirectX suitable

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Ultimate Doom Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Doom Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Doom was launched on Apr 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download (v1.7.028 & Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Chicken Horse was launched on Mar 4, 2016About The GameEver want...
    Read more
    Games

    Type Knight Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Type Knight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Type Knight was launched on Oct 24, 2019About The GameThe forces of Evil...
    Read more
    Games

    Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Transformers Revenge of the Fallen was launched on Jun 24,...
    Read more
    Games

    TY The Tasmanian Tiger 3 Free Download (v1.01) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TY The Tasmanian Tiger 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. TY The Tasmanian Tiger 3 was launched on Dec 17,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Ultimate Doom Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Doom Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Doom was launched on Apr 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download (v1.7.028 & Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Chicken Horse was launched on Mar 4, 2016About The GameEver want...
    Read more
    Games

    UBOAT Free Download (B126 Hotfix 3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    UBOAT Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. UBOAT was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameUBOAT is a simulator of a...
    Read more
    Games

    Type Knight Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Type Knight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Type Knight was launched on Oct 24, 2019About The GameThe forces of Evil...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Perky Little Things Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Perky Little Things Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Perky Little Things was launched on Feb 14, 2020About The GameHow to...
    Read more
    Games

    Please, Dont Touch Anything Free Download (v1.6.6.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Please, Dont Touch Anything Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Please, Dont Touch Anything was launched on Mar 26, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    PerfectLover Free Download (v1.21 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    PerfectLover Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. PerfectLover was launched on Nov 1, 2019About The GameIn PerfectLover, there are three heroines...
    Read more
    Games

    Peace, Death! Free Download (v12.11.2019) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Peace, Death! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Peace, Death! was launched on Mar 24, 2017About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Pax Nova Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pax Nova Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pax Nova was launched on Apr 28, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020