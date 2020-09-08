Wednesday, September 9, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    X-Men Origins: Wolverine Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    X-Men Origins: Wolverine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. X-Men Origins: Wolverine was launched on May 1, 2009About The GameThe X-Men...
    Read more
    Games

    X-blades Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    X-blades Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. X-blades was launched on Feb 10, 2009About The GameHow to Download & Install X-bladesClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Wuppo: Definitive Edition Free Download (v1.0.21) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wuppo: Definitive Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wuppo: Definitive Edition was launched on Sep 29, 2016About The GameAfter dropping...
    Read more
    Games

    Wulverblade Free Download (Build 7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wulverblade Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wulverblade was launched on Jan 30, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install WulverbladeClick the...
    Read more

    WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Free Download (v1.5.1 & DLC) Full Version




    WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship was launched on Sep 5, 2019

    About The Game

    How to Download & Install WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to WRC.8.FIA.World.Rally.Championship.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Wrc 8 Fia World Rally Championship Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows® 7 64bits
    • Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD FX-4350
    • Memory: 6 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 2GB or ATI Radeon HD 5870 2GB
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 19 GB accessible area
    • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard
    • Additional Notes: 64bit Only

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    X-Men Origins: Wolverine Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    X-Men Origins: Wolverine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. X-Men Origins: Wolverine was launched on May 1, 2009About The GameThe X-Men...
    Read more
    Games

    X-blades Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    X-blades Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. X-blades was launched on Feb 10, 2009About The GameHow to Download & Install X-bladesClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Wuppo: Definitive Edition Free Download (v1.0.21) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wuppo: Definitive Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wuppo: Definitive Edition was launched on Sep 29, 2016About The GameAfter dropping...
    Read more
    Games

    Wulverblade Free Download (Build 7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wulverblade Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wulverblade was launched on Jan 30, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install WulverbladeClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Wreckfest Free Download (v1.259287 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wreckfest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wreckfest was launched on Jun 14, 2018About The GameBreak the principles and take full-contact...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    X-Men Origins: Wolverine Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    X-Men Origins: Wolverine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. X-Men Origins: Wolverine was launched on May 1, 2009About The GameThe X-Men...
    Read more
    Games

    X-blades Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    X-blades Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. X-blades was launched on Feb 10, 2009About The GameHow to Download & Install X-bladesClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Wuppo: Definitive Edition Free Download (v1.0.21) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wuppo: Definitive Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wuppo: Definitive Edition was launched on Sep 29, 2016About The GameAfter dropping...
    Read more
    Games

    Wulverblade Free Download (Build 7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wulverblade Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wulverblade was launched on Jan 30, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install WulverbladeClick the...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Thief Simulator Free Download (v1.42) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Thief Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Thief Simulator was launched on Nov 9, 2018About The GameBecome the true thief....
    Read more
    Games

    Theme Park Simulator Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Theme Park Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Theme Park Simulator was launched on Feb 12, 2020About The GameDo you...
    Read more
    Games

    The Yawhg Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Yawhg Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Yawhg was launched on May 30, 2013About The GameThe Yawhg is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Unreal Tournament 3 Black Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Unreal Tournament 3 Black Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Unreal Tournament 3 Black was launched on Nov 19, 2007About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020