Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Free Download Full Version

The Star Wars Saga continues with Star Wars: The Force Unleashed™ II, the extremely anticipated sequel to the fastest-selling Star Wars sport ever created. In Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, the world was launched to Darth Vader’s now fugitive apprentice, Starkiller—the unlikely hero who would ignite the flames of rise up in a galaxy so desperately in want of a champion. In the sequel, Starkiller returns with over-the-top Force powers and embarks on a journey to find his personal identification and to reunite along with his one real love, Juno Eclipse. In Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, Starkiller is as soon as once more the pawn of Darth Vader—however as an alternative of coaching his protégé as a ruthless murderer, the darkish lord is trying to clone his former apprentice in an try and create the Ultimate Sith warrior. The chase is on – Starkiller is in pursuit of Juno and Darth Vader is trying to find Starkiller. With all-new devastating Force powers and the flexibility to dual-wield lightsabers, Starkiller cuts a swath by way of lethal new enemies throughout thrilling worlds from the Star Wars movies – all in his determined seek for solutions to his previous.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP SP3, Windows Vista® SP2, or Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or AMD Athlon X2 5200+

Memory: 2 GB RAM (XP, Vista, or 7)

Hard Disk Space: 10GB + 1GB Swapfile

Video: 256 MB Video Memory with Shader 3.0 assist; ATI Radeon HD 2600 / NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT

Sound: 100% DirectX 9.0c suitable Audio Device

Direct®: DirectX 9.0c (March 2009)

