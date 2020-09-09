Wednesday, September 9, 2020
    Starbound Free Download (v1.4.4) Full Version




    Starbound Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Starbound was launched on Jul 22, 2016

    About The Game

    You’ve fled your house, solely to search out your self misplaced in house with a broken ship. Your solely choice is to beam all the way down to the planet under and collect the assets it’s worthwhile to restore your ship and set off to discover the huge, infinite universe. In Starbound, you create your individual story – there’s no mistaken option to play! You could select to avoid wasting the universe from the forces that destroyed your house, uncovering larger galactic mysteries within the course of, or chances are you’ll want to forego a heroic journey completely in favor of colonizing uncharted planets. Settle down and farm the land, develop into an intergalactic landlord, hop from planet to planet gathering uncommon creatures, or delve into harmful dungeons and lay declare to extraordinary treasures. Discover historical temples and trendy metropolises, bushes with eyes and mischievous penguins. Make use of a whole bunch of supplies and over two thousand objects to construct a sleepy secluded cabin within the woods, a medieval citadel, or an underwater arcade.




    How to Download & Install Starbound

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Starbound is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Starbound.v1.4.4.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Starbound folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Starbound Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Starbound Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP or later
    • Processor: Core 2 Duo
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 256 MB graphics reminiscence and directx 9.0c appropriate gpu
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Network: Broadband Internet connection
    • Storage: 3 GB accessible house

