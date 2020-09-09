Wednesday, September 9, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Starsector Free Download (v0.9.1a) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Starsector Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Starsector was launched on Apr 26, 2013About The GameHow to Download & Install StarsectorClick...
    Read more
    Games

    Stardew Valley Free Download (v1.4.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stardew Valley Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stardew Valley was launched on Feb 26, 2016About The GameYou’ve inherited your grandfather’s...
    Read more
    Games

    Starbound Free Download (v1.4.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Starbound Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Starbound was launched on Jul 22, 2016About The GameYou’ve fled your house, solely to...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars – The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars – The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars – The Force Unleashed...
    Read more

    Stronghold HD Free Download (Enhanced Edition) Full Version




    Stronghold HD Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stronghold HD was launched on Oct 19, 2001

    About The Game

    The authentic citadel sim, Stronghold HD lets you design, construct and destroy historic castles. Engage in medieval warfare in opposition to the AI in certainly one of two single participant campaigns or on-line with as much as 8 gamers. With 21 missions to check your mettle and 4 renegade lords to defeat, it’s as much as you to reunite medieval England and take again your lands from the treacherous Rat, Pig, Snake and Wolf. Missions vary from breaking sieges and capturing enemy castles to elevating gold and holding off enemy assaults. Also featured is a full financial marketing campaign, tasking gamers to collect sources and construct weapons inside the time restrict. Wield larger management over your military than ever earlier than with new excessive decision graphics! The new HD battlefield view lets you zoom out and play in real-time, with the entire map on one display. Advance on the citadel gates whereas flanking the enemy from behind, feign retreat and lead your foe right into a lethal entice or simply sit again and watch the destruction unfold.




    How to Download & Install Stronghold HD

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Stronghold HD is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Stronghold.HD.Enhanced.Edition.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Stronghold HD folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Stronghold HD Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Stronghold HD Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
    • Processor: 1.6GHz equal Intel or AMD processor
    • Memory: 512MB RAM
    • Video: 64MB video card with {hardware} Transform & Lighting
    • Hard Drive: 2.5GB uncompressed free area
    • Sound: DirectX 7 suitable sound card or greater
    • Direct X: DirectX 9.0c (included) or greater

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Starsector Free Download (v0.9.1a) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Starsector Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Starsector was launched on Apr 26, 2013About The GameHow to Download & Install StarsectorClick...
    Read more
    Games

    Stardew Valley Free Download (v1.4.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stardew Valley Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stardew Valley was launched on Feb 26, 2016About The GameYou’ve inherited your grandfather’s...
    Read more
    Games

    Starbound Free Download (v1.4.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Starbound Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Starbound was launched on Jul 22, 2016About The GameYou’ve fled your house, solely to...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars – The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars – The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars – The Force Unleashed...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II was launched on...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Starsector Free Download (v0.9.1a) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Starsector Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Starsector was launched on Apr 26, 2013About The GameHow to Download & Install StarsectorClick...
    Read more
    Games

    Stardew Valley Free Download (v1.4.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stardew Valley Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stardew Valley was launched on Feb 26, 2016About The GameYou’ve inherited your grandfather’s...
    Read more
    Games

    Starbound Free Download (v1.4.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Starbound Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Starbound was launched on Jul 22, 2016About The GameYou’ve fled your house, solely to...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars – The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars – The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars – The Force Unleashed...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Subsistence Free Download (Alpha 51) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Subsistence Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Subsistence was launched on Oct 25, 2016About The GameSubsistence is a sandbox, first individual,...
    Read more
    Games

    Styx: Shards Of Darkness Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Styx: Shards Of Darkness Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Styx: Shards Of Darkness was launched on Mar 14, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Super Motherload Free Download (v1.3.1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Super Motherload Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Super Motherload was launched on Nov 15, 2013About The GameSet on Mars in...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars Republic Commando Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars Republic Commando Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars Republic Commando was launched on Mar 1, 2005About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter Free Download (REDUX) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter was launched on Sep 25,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020