Wednesday, September 9, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Subsistence Free Download (Alpha 51) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Subsistence Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Subsistence was launched on Oct 25, 2016About The GameSubsistence is a sandbox, first individual,...
    Read more
    Games

    Styx: Shards Of Darkness Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Styx: Shards Of Darkness Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Styx: Shards Of Darkness was launched on Mar 14, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Super Motherload Free Download (v1.3.1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Super Motherload Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Super Motherload was launched on Nov 15, 2013About The GameSet on Mars in...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars Republic Commando Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars Republic Commando Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars Republic Commando was launched on Mar 1, 2005About The...
    Read more

    Subsistence Free Download (Alpha 51) Full Version




    Subsistence Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Subsistence was launched on Oct 25, 2016

    About The Game

    Subsistence is a sandbox, first individual, solo or co-op, PvE open-world survival sport. Struggle to construct a base and gear-up within the hostile surroundings. Defend your self from wildlife and AI hunters (who additionally construct bases on this planet). Progress your base know-how for superior merchandise crafting and upgrades. Farm crops, increase small animals and harvest and refine sources to rise in dominance on this planet. If you take pleasure in open-world sandbox survival video games, useful resource gathering and grinding to construct a base, you might take pleasure in enjoying the early entry model of the sport. The goal is to combine the sorts of base-resource micro-management usually present in RTS titles, right into a boots-on-the-ground shooter. Each base has an underlying financial system of energy and uncooked supplies that should be maintained and expanded as a way to rise in dominance. The focus is just not of primitive survival (though there are a lot of parts throughout the early-game), however as a substitute a concentrate on the bottom, its safety, know-how and sources.




    How to Download & Install Subsistence

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Subsistence is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Subsistence.Alpha.51.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Subsistence folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Subsistence Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Subsistence Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7+
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4ghz or Athlon 64 x2 Dual Core 5200
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Geforce GT 460 or Radeon HD 3800
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 1500 MB accessible area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Styx: Shards Of Darkness Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Styx: Shards Of Darkness Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Styx: Shards Of Darkness was launched on Mar 14, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Super Motherload Free Download (v1.3.1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Super Motherload Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Super Motherload was launched on Nov 15, 2013About The GameSet on Mars in...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars Republic Commando Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars Republic Commando Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars Republic Commando was launched on Mar 1, 2005About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter Free Download (REDUX) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter was launched on Sep 25,...
    Read more
    Games

    The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Free Download (v1.31 GOTY Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was launched on May 18,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Subsistence Free Download (Alpha 51) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Subsistence Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Subsistence was launched on Oct 25, 2016About The GameSubsistence is a sandbox, first individual,...
    Read more
    Games

    Styx: Shards Of Darkness Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Styx: Shards Of Darkness Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Styx: Shards Of Darkness was launched on Mar 14, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Super Motherload Free Download (v1.3.1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Super Motherload Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Super Motherload was launched on Nov 15, 2013About The GameSet on Mars in...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars Republic Commando Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars Republic Commando Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars Republic Commando was launched on Mar 1, 2005About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Wandersong Free Download (Incl. Patch 2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wandersong Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wandersong was launched on Sep 27, 2018About The GameA musical platforming journey with an...
    Read more
    Games

    Unruly Heroes Free Download (v20200123) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Unruly Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Unruly Heroes was launched on Jan 23, 2019About The GameMadcap Action, Martial Arts,...
    Read more
    Games

    Wolfenstein: Youngblood Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wolfenstein: Youngblood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wolfenstein: Youngblood was launched on Jul 25, 2019About The GameWolfenstein: Youngblood is the...
    Read more
    Games

    World of Goo Free Download (v1.53) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    World of Goo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. World of Goo was launched on Oct 13, 2008About The GameWorld of...
    Read more
    Games

    Zuma Deluxe Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Zuma Deluxe Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Zuma Deluxe was launched on Aug 30, 2006About The GameSurvive the traditional temples...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020