Wednesday, September 9, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download (v1.0.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SWAT 4: Gold Edition was launched on Apr 5, 2005About The...
    Read more
    Games

    SwarmZ Free Download (v1.0.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SwarmZ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SwarmZ was launched on Nov 29, 2019About The GameFace huge zombie swarms on this...
    Read more

    Supraland Free Download (v1.3b) Full Version




    Supraland Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Supraland was launched on Apr 5, 2019

    About The Game

    Supraland is a First-Person Metroidvania Puzzle sport. The most important sources of inspiration are Zelda, Metroid and Portal. Supraland assumes that you’re clever and allows you to play independently. The story is minimal, offers you an overarching objective to pursue, after which units you free. You discover a big interconnected world by which most methods are at first unpassable till you discover new skills to beat these obstacles. A cornerstone of Supraland’s design was to create skills which can be so versatile, they’ll carry on stunning you by what number of totally different usages they’ve. If you mix your skills, the probabilities develop into even greater. Most of the sport is about exploring the sandbox world to trace down secrets and techniques. Often you’ll suppose you might be about to get out of bounds and beat the extent designer, however proper there’s a chest ready for you with a really rewarding improve. Supraland respects your lifetime and doesn’t bloat the playtime with limitless no-brainer collectibles




    How to Download & Install Supraland

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Supraland is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Supraland.v1.3b.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Supraland folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Supraland Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Supraland Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel Core2Duo 2.66GHz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GTX 780
    • Storage: 3 GB accessible area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download (v1.0.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SWAT 4: Gold Edition was launched on Apr 5, 2005About The...
    Read more
    Games

    SwarmZ Free Download (v1.0.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SwarmZ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SwarmZ was launched on Nov 29, 2019About The GameFace huge zombie swarms on this...
    Read more
    Games

    Surviving the Aftermath Free Download (v1.4.0.5654) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Surviving the Aftermath Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Surviving the Aftermath was launched on Oct 22, 2019About The GameSurvive and...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download (v1.0.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SWAT 4: Gold Edition was launched on Apr 5, 2005About The...
    Read more
    Games

    SwarmZ Free Download (v1.0.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SwarmZ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SwarmZ was launched on Nov 29, 2019About The GameFace huge zombie swarms on this...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Winter Resort Simulator Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Winter Resort Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Winter Resort Simulator was launched on Dec 12, 2019About The GameAre you...
    Read more
    Games

    White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Free Download (v1.0.10 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. White Day: A Labyrinth Named School was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Westerado: Double Barreled Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Westerado: Double Barreled Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Westerado: Double Barreled was launched on Apr 16, 2015About The GameWesterado: Double...
    Read more
    Games

    West Sweety Free Download (v1.1 & Uncensored DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    West Sweety Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. West Sweety was launched on Dec 13, 2019About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Weed Farmer Simulator Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Weed Farmer Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Weed Farmer Simulator was launched on Mar 16, 2020About The GameBecome a...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020