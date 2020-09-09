Wednesday, September 9, 2020
    Supreme Commander 2 Free Download (v1.250) Full Version




    Supreme Commander 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Supreme Commander 2 was launched on Mar 1, 2010

    About The Game

    In Supreme Commander 2, gamers will expertise brutal battles on a large scale! Players will wage warfare by creating monumental customizable armies and experimental warfare machines that may change the stability of energy at any given second. Take the position of one of many three enigmatic commanders, every representing a novel faction with a wealthy story that brings a brand new stage of emotional connection to the RTS style, or battle the battle on-line. Where do your loyalties lie?

    How to Download & Install Supreme Commander 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Supreme Commander 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Supreme.Commander.2.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Supreme Commander 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Supreme Commander 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Supreme Commander 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP/Vista/Windows 7
    • Processor: 3.0 GHz or higher, AMD or Intel CPU
    • Memory: 1GB RAM (XP) 1.5GB RAM (Vista / Win 7)
    • Graphics: 256 MB VRAM with Pixel Shader 3.0
    • DirectX®: DirectX 9.0
    • Hard Drive: 4-5 GB for full set up & DirectX
    • Sound: No accelerated sound {hardware} required

    DOWNLOAD NOW




