    Games

    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download (v1.0.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SWAT 4: Gold Edition was launched on Apr 5, 2005About The...
    Read more
    Games

    SwarmZ Free Download (v1.0.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SwarmZ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SwarmZ was launched on Nov 29, 2019About The GameFace huge zombie swarms on this...
    Read more

    Surviving Mars Free Download (Incl. Green Planet Update) Full Version




    Surviving Mars Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Surviving Mars was launched on Mar 15, 2018

    About The Game

    Surviving Mars is a sci-fi metropolis builder all about colonizing Mars and surviving the method. Choose an area company for assets and monetary assist earlier than figuring out a location to your colony. Build domes and infrastructure, analysis new potentialities and make the most of drones to unlock extra elaborate methods to form and develop your settlement. Cultivate your personal meals, mine minerals or simply loosen up by the bar after a tough day’s work. Most essential of all, although, is protecting your colonists alive. Not a straightforward process on a wierd new planet.There can be challenges to beat. Execute your technique and enhance your colony’s probabilities of survival whereas unlocking the mysteries of this alien world. Are you prepared? Mars is ready for you.




    How to Download & Install Surviving Mars

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Surviving Mars is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Surviving.Mars.Incl.Green.Planet.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Surviving Mars folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Surviving Mars Free Download

    Surviving Mars (Incl. Green Planet Update)
    Size: 6.26 GB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 64-bit or newer
    • Processor: 4th Generation Intel i3 CPU or equal
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: HD 4600/Geforce 620/Radeon 6450 or equal GPUs with 1 GB of video RAM
    • Storage: 6 GB out there area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

