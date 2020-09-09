SwarmZ Free Download (v1.0.3) Full Version









SwarmZ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SwarmZ was launched on Nov 29, 2019

About The Game

Face huge zombie swarms on this humorous post-apocalyptic tactical sandbox! Do you realize what it’s prefer to be surrounded by 100,000 zombies? Well, you’re about to search out out! Withstand huge zombie swarms by inserting your models correctly. Protect the infant in any respect prices! This little factor stands out as the solely hope of mankind. SwarmZ depends on an extremely excessive efficiency customized made crowd rendering system, permitting you to expertise 100,000+ zombies on display!Features









System Requirements

OS: Windows Vista Or Later

Windows Vista Or Later Processor: Intel Core i5 4590, AMD FX 8320 or larger

Intel Core i5 4590, AMD FX 8320 or larger Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: (DirectX 11) AMD Radeon HD 5770 1024MB | NVIDIA GTS 450 1024MB | Intel HD4000 @720P.

(DirectX 11) AMD Radeon HD 5770 1024MB | NVIDIA GTS 450 1024MB | Intel HD4000 @720P. DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 5 GB accessible area

