Wednesday, September 9, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download (v1.0.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SWAT 4: Gold Edition was launched on Apr 5, 2005About The...
    Read more
    Games

    SwarmZ Free Download (v1.0.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SwarmZ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SwarmZ was launched on Nov 29, 2019About The GameFace huge zombie swarms on this...
    Read more

    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download Full Version




    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SWAT 4: Gold Edition was launched on Apr 5, 2005

    About The Game

    SWAT 4: Gold Edition contains each the bottom sport and its enlargement, SWAT 4: The Stetchkov Syndicate. It’s not simply in regards to the badge, it’s in regards to the rush. The adrenaline is all the time excessive as you stick with it the legendary SWAT custom–main an elite squad of tactical consultants into hard-hitting motion that delves deeply into each element of the expertise. In a metropolis rife with armed felons and explosive conditions, solely the distinctive expertise of your males will do–as a result of when SWAT will get the decision, there isn’t a different possibility. Enter the tense, gritty, explosive world that’s enterprise as regular for SWAT. SWAT 4 provides you straightforward management over superior strategic and tactical instruments. Plan missions. Deploy your group. Take down harmful criminals. And within the SWAT 4 Expansion Pack, you get further weaponry, tools and even better challenges. It all provides as much as a rush so intense, it may solely be SWAT.




    How to Download & Install SWAT 4: Gold Edition

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once SWAT 4: Gold Edition is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to SWAT.4.Gold.Edition.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the SWAT 4: Gold Edition folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download

    Note: Run the sport from Content > System > SWAT4.exe

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10
    • Processor: 1.8 GHz or higher
    • Memory: 512 MB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA/AMD graphics card suitable with DirectX 9
    • DirectX: Version 9
    • Storage: 1 GB out there area
    • Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compliant
    • Additional Notes: Controls: Keyboard and Mouse

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download (v1.0.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    SwarmZ Free Download (v1.0.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SwarmZ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SwarmZ was launched on Nov 29, 2019About The GameFace huge zombie swarms on this...
    Read more
    Games

    Surviving the Aftermath Free Download (v1.4.0.5654) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Surviving the Aftermath Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Surviving the Aftermath was launched on Oct 22, 2019About The GameSurvive and...
    Read more
    Games

    Surviving Mars Free Download (Incl. Green Planet Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Surviving Mars Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Surviving Mars was launched on Mar 15, 2018About The GameSurviving Mars is a...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download (v1.0.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Swords And Sandals 5 Redux: Maximus Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SWAT 4: Gold Edition was launched on Apr 5, 2005About The...
    Read more
    Games

    SwarmZ Free Download (v1.0.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SwarmZ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SwarmZ was launched on Nov 29, 2019About The GameFace huge zombie swarms on this...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Winter Resort Simulator Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Winter Resort Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Winter Resort Simulator was launched on Dec 12, 2019About The GameAre you...
    Read more
    Games

    White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Free Download (v1.0.10 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. White Day: A Labyrinth Named School was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Westerado: Double Barreled Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Westerado: Double Barreled Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Westerado: Double Barreled was launched on Apr 16, 2015About The GameWesterado: Double...
    Read more
    Games

    West Sweety Free Download (v1.1 & Uncensored DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    West Sweety Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. West Sweety was launched on Dec 13, 2019About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Weed Farmer Simulator Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Weed Farmer Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Weed Farmer Simulator was launched on Mar 16, 2020About The GameBecome a...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020