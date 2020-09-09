SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download Full Version









SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SWAT 4: Gold Edition was launched on Apr 5, 2005

About The Game

SWAT 4: Gold Edition contains each the bottom sport and its enlargement, SWAT 4: The Stetchkov Syndicate. It’s not simply in regards to the badge, it’s in regards to the rush. The adrenaline is all the time excessive as you stick with it the legendary SWAT custom–main an elite squad of tactical consultants into hard-hitting motion that delves deeply into each element of the expertise. In a metropolis rife with armed felons and explosive conditions, solely the distinctive expertise of your males will do–as a result of when SWAT will get the decision, there isn’t a different possibility. Enter the tense, gritty, explosive world that’s enterprise as regular for SWAT. SWAT 4 provides you straightforward management over superior strategic and tactical instruments. Plan missions. Deploy your group. Take down harmful criminals. And within the SWAT 4 Expansion Pack, you get further weaponry, tools and even better challenges. It all provides as much as a rush so intense, it may solely be SWAT.









How to Download & Install SWAT 4: Gold Edition

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once SWAT 4: Gold Edition is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to SWAT.4.Gold.Edition.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the SWAT 4: Gold Edition folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

SWAT 4: Gold Edition Free Download

Note: Run the sport from Content > System > SWAT4.exe

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10

Processor: 1.8 GHz or higher

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA/AMD graphics card suitable with DirectX 9

DirectX: Version 9

Storage: 1 GB out there area

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compliant

Additional Notes: Controls: Keyboard and Mouse

