Syndicate Free Download Full Version

Syndicate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Syndicate was launched on Feb 21, 2012
About The Game
How to Download & Install Syndicate
Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
Wait 5 seconds and click on the blue 'download now' button. Now let the download start and wait for it to complete.
Once Syndicate is finished downloading, right click the .zip file and click on "Extract to Syndicate.zip" (To do this you need to have WinRAR).
Double click inside the Syndicate folder and run the exe application.
Make sure to run the game as administrator and if you get any missing dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and install all the packages in the folder.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows XP with SP2, Windows Vista, Windows 7
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo (E4600) at 2.4 Ghz or equal (Athlon 64 X2) processor
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 4650 or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT (min. 512mb RAM) or higher
- DirectX: Version 9
- Storage: 10 GB accessible house