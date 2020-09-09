The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Free Download (v1.31 GOTY Edition) Full Version

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was launched on May 18, 2015
About The Game
The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, next-generation open world role-playing recreation set in a visually beautiful fantasy universe stuffed with significant selections and impactful penalties. In The Witcher you play because the skilled monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, tasked with discovering a baby of prophecy in an enormous open world wealthy with service provider cities, viking pirate islands, harmful mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to discover.
How to Download & Install The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
- Once The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The Witcher 3 – Wild Hunt v1.31 GOTY Edition.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
System Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 / AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870
- Storage: 35 GB obtainable house