Wednesday, September 9, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Untitled Goose Game Free Download (v1.0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Untitled Goose Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Untitled Goose Game was launched on TBDAbout The GameIt’s a beautiful morning...
    Read more
    Games

    Wandersong Free Download (Incl. Patch 2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wandersong Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wandersong was launched on Sep 27, 2018About The GameA musical platforming journey with an...
    Read more
    Games

    Unruly Heroes Free Download (v20200123) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Unruly Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Unruly Heroes was launched on Jan 23, 2019About The GameMadcap Action, Martial Arts,...
    Read more
    Games

    Wolfenstein: Youngblood Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wolfenstein: Youngblood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wolfenstein: Youngblood was launched on Jul 25, 2019About The GameWolfenstein: Youngblood is the...
    Read more

    Unruly Heroes Free Download (v20200123) Full Version




    Unruly Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Unruly Heroes was launched on Jan 23, 2019

    About The Game

    Madcap Action, Martial Arts, Monkey King and More! The sacred scroll preserving concord in our world has been torn up and scattered to the winds. Now, unusual and terrifying creatures are sowing discord and chaos all through the land. Inspired by the timeless Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” Unruly Heroes tells the journey of 4 completely opposed, implausible heroes who should gather all of the scroll fragments and journey to fantastical worlds to revive steadiness… or die making an attempt! LET’S KUNG FU THEM ALL!Take management of Wukong the Monkey King, Sanzang the Sleepy Monk, Kihong the Greedy Pig and Sandmonk the Sensitive Brute that battle a various lineup of enemies and showcase your Kung-Fu expertise on this action-packed journey. Seamlessly swap between heroes and journey west throughout gorgeous totally different environments as a way to hunt for the scattered remnants of the Sacred Scroll. Play solo, as much as 4 participant native co-op, or PvP (native, on-line) and face the horrible challenges that lay forward.




    How to Download & Install Unruly Heroes

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Unruly Heroes is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Unruly.Heroes.v20200123.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Unruly Heroes folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Unruly Heroes Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Unruly Heroes Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 (32/64bit variations)
    • Processor: Intel Core i3 2100
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GeForce GTX 650
    • Storage: 4 GB out there house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Untitled Goose Game Free Download (v1.0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Untitled Goose Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Untitled Goose Game was launched on TBDAbout The GameIt’s a beautiful morning...
    Read more
    Games

    Wandersong Free Download (Incl. Patch 2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wandersong Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wandersong was launched on Sep 27, 2018About The GameA musical platforming journey with an...
    Read more
    Games

    Wolfenstein: Youngblood Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wolfenstein: Youngblood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wolfenstein: Youngblood was launched on Jul 25, 2019About The GameWolfenstein: Youngblood is the...
    Read more
    Games

    World of Goo Free Download (v1.53) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    World of Goo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. World of Goo was launched on Oct 13, 2008About The GameWorld of...
    Read more
    Games

    Zuma Deluxe Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Zuma Deluxe Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Zuma Deluxe was launched on Aug 30, 2006About The GameSurvive the traditional temples...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Untitled Goose Game Free Download (v1.0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Untitled Goose Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Untitled Goose Game was launched on TBDAbout The GameIt’s a beautiful morning...
    Read more
    Games

    Wandersong Free Download (Incl. Patch 2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wandersong Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wandersong was launched on Sep 27, 2018About The GameA musical platforming journey with an...
    Read more
    Games

    Unruly Heroes Free Download (v20200123) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Unruly Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Unruly Heroes was launched on Jan 23, 2019About The GameMadcap Action, Martial Arts,...
    Read more
    Games

    Wolfenstein: Youngblood Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wolfenstein: Youngblood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wolfenstein: Youngblood was launched on Jul 25, 2019About The GameWolfenstein: Youngblood is the...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Unreal Tournament: Game Of The Year Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Unreal Tournament: Game Of The Year Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Unreal Tournament: Game Of The Year Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Trackmania Turbo Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Trackmania Turbo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Trackmania Turbo was launched on Mar 24, 2016About The GameTest your abilities in...
    Read more
    Games

    Tower Of Guns Free Download (v1.3c) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tower Of Guns Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tower Of Guns was launched on Mar 4, 2014About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Tower Hunter: Erza’s Trial Free Download (v1.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tower Hunter: Erza’s Trial Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tower Hunter: Erza’s Trial was launched on Oct 12, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Toukiden 2 Free Download (v1.0.3 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Toukiden 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Toukiden 2 was launched on Mar 21, 2017About The GameSlayers! Go forth and...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020