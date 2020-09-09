Warp Free Download Full Version









Warp Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Warp was launched on Mar 21, 2012

Warp™ is a strategic stealth-action puzzler the place players play as Zero, a loveable but deadly, little orange alien with an enormous rating to settle. Abducted by a villainous General from his dwelling world and brought to an underwater analysis facility, Zero should plan his final escape by counting on his arsenal of particular skills.

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Warp is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to WARP.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Warp folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

OS: Windows XP SP3, Windows Vista SP2, Windows 7 SP1 Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.0GHz or higher;AMD Athlon 64 X2 2.0GHz or higher Memory: 2048MB or higher Hard Disk Space: 1.9GB Video Card: ATI Radeon HD 3650 256MB card and the NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT 256MB or equal. Video Card Note: NVIDIA GeForce 8400, 8500, 9400, and 210; ATI Radeon HD3450, HD4350, HD5450 and HD6450; Intel GMA X4500HD and HD Graphics 3000 are all beneath minimal system necessities. Sound: 100% DirectX9.0c appropriate sound card and drivers DirectX®: DirectX June 2010



