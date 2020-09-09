Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Free Download (v2.3.0.5) Full Version









Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut was launched on Sep 18, 2014

About The Game

From the Producer of the unique Fallout comes Wasteland 2, the sequel to the first-ever post-apocalyptic laptop RPG. The Wasteland’s hellish panorama is ready so that you can make your mark… or die making an attempt. With over 80 hours of gameplay, you’ll deck out your Desert Ranger squad with probably the most devastating weaponry this facet of the fallout zone, take a look at the boundaries of your technique expertise, and convey justice to the wasteland.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 (64 bit)

Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD equal

Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD equal Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 or Radeon HD 4850 (512 MB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 or Radeon HD 4850 (512 MB VRAM) DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 30 GB obtainable house

30 GB obtainable house Sound Card: DirectX suitable sound card

