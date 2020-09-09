World of Goo Free Download (v1.53) Full Version









World of Goo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. World of Goo was launched on Oct 13, 2008

About The Game

World of Goo is a a number of award profitable physics primarily based puzzle / development recreation made totally by two guys. Drag and drop residing, squirming, speaking, globs of goo to construct constructions, bridges, cannonballs, zeppelins, and big tongues. The thousands and thousands of Goo Balls that dwell within the lovely World of Goo are curious to discover – however they don’t know that they’re in a recreation, or that they’re extraordinarily scrumptious.









System Requirements

OS: Windows® XP or Vista

Windows® XP or Vista Processor: 1GHz or quicker

1GHz or quicker Memory: 512+MB RAM

512+MB RAM Video: Any 3D graphics accelerator lower than 5 years previous

Any 3D graphics accelerator lower than 5 years previous DirectX® Version : 9.0c

: 9.0c Hard Drive: 100MB

