Zoo Tycoon Free Download (Complete Collection) Full Version

Zoo Tycoon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Zoo Tycoon was launched on Oct 17, 2001
About The Game
How to Download & Install Zoo Tycoon
- Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
- Once Zoo Tycoon is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Zoo.Tycoon.Complete.Collection.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Zoo Tycoon folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Zoo Tycoon Free Download
Click the obtain button beneath to start out Zoo Tycoon Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows 95 or newer
- Processor: Multimedia PC with a 233 MHz processor
- Memory: 32 MB RAM
- Graphics: Super VGA video show, able to 800×600 decision; DirectX® 8.0a (included); 4 MB graphics card, 16-bit shade succesful
- DirectX: Version 8.0a
- Storage: 400 MB accessible area