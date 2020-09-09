Zuma Deluxe Free Download Full Version









Zuma Deluxe Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Zuma Deluxe was launched on Aug 30, 2006

About The Game

Survive the traditional temples of Zuma, the critically acclaimed action-puzzler from PopCap! Deep within the jungle lie hidden temples bursting with traps and trickery, and it’s as much as you to uncover their treasures. Fire magical balls out of your stone frog idol to make matches of three or extra and clear the lethal chain earlier than it reaches the golden cranium. Explore all of the temples — when you’re good, you’ll rack up enormous combos and particular bonuses that’ll enable you to in your method. But suppose quick and purpose good, otherwise you’ll be historical past on this action-packed puzzle problem!









How to Download & Install Zuma Deluxe

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once Zuma Deluxe is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Zuma.Deluxe.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Zuma Deluxe folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Zuma Deluxe Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Zuma Deluxe Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

Windows 98/ME/2000/XP, 128 MB RAM, 500MHz or quicker, DirectX: 7.0

