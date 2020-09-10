Thursday, September 10, 2020
    Cold Fear Free Download Full Version




    Cold Fear Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cold Fear was launched on Mar 28, 2005

    About The Game

    In a ferocious Arctic storm, misery alerts are despatched from a mysterious Russian whaler. As main Coast Guard veteran Tom Hansen, you board to analyze  and uncover unthinkable horrors lurking beneath the ship’s bloodstained decks.

    How to Download & Install Cold Fear

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Cold Fear is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Cold.Fear.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Cold Fear folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Cold Fear Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Cold Fear Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows® 2000/XP solely
    • Processor: 1 GHz processor minimal, (2 GHz beneficial)
    • Memory: 256MB RAM minimal, (512MB beneficial)
    • Graphics: DirectX® 9 compliant 64MB (128MB beneficial). see supported checklist*
    • DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0
    • Sound: Direct X 9.0 compliant
    • Hard Drive: 2.2 GB
    • Input Devices: Mouse, keyboard, Windows compliant sport pad.
    • *Supported Video Cards at Time of Release: Nvidia® GeForce™ 3/4/FX/6 sequence (GeForce 4 MX not supported) ATI® Radeon® 8500/9000/X seriesLaptop variations of those chipsets may fit however aren’t supported. These chipsets are at the moment the one ones that can run this sport.

