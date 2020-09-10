Colin McRae: Dirt Free Download Full Version









Colin McRae: Dirt Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Colin McRae: Dirt was launched on Jun 14, 2007

About The Game

DiRT blends death-defying offroad motion, precision management, and the tricked out depth of road racing into one visually beautiful motorsports masterpiece. Choose from a wealth of formally licensed automobiles and real-world places, then go careening by means of gravel, grime and dust, doing no matter it takes to carry the trophy house.

How to Download & Install Colin McRae: Dirt

Once Colin McRae: Dirt is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on "Extract to Colin.McRae.DiRT.zip" (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Colin McRae: Dirt folder and run the exe software.

Colin McRae: Dirt Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Colin McRae: Dirt Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Win Xp 32

Win Xp 32 Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 3000+

Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 3000+ Memory: 1 GB RAM

1 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon X1300 256MB or NVIDIA GeForce 6800 XT

AMD Radeon X1300 256MB or NVIDIA GeForce 6800 XT Storage: 6 GB Hard drive area

6 GB Hard drive area Sound Card: DirectX 9 Compatible Graphics Card

