    Colony Survival Free Download (v0.7.2.4) Full Version




    Colony Survival Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Colony Survival was launched on Jun 16, 2017

    About The Game

    Both colonists and monsters can discover their manner in your world. Build bridges, tunnels, stairs, overpasses and underpasses to verify your colonists get the place they wish to go, and monsters don’t! Plant a banner to begin your colony. As you recruit extra colonists, extra monsters will attempt to invade your colony! Build partitions, dig moats and assemble forts to cope with the rising menace. Dozens of various jobs, unlockable with science. Use an in depth science system to unlock jobs, blocks, upgrades and new weapons! Your colony will begin small, with a few berry farmers, slingers and a copper miner. Expand your colony and begin utilizing new metals like bronze, iron and metal. Producing them would require new fuels like charcoal and cokes. Use extra superior metals to unlock crossbows and matchlock weapons on your guards! Add wheat farmers, bakers, flax farmers, tailors and plenty of different jobs to your colony.




    How to Download & Install Colony Survival

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Colony Survival is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Colony.Survival.v0.7.2.4.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Colony Survival folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Colony Survival Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Colony Survival Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista SP1 & newer, 64-bit
    • Processor: Intel Pentium G620 (2.5 Ghz twin core) or equal
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 5000, 1280×720 show
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 300 MB obtainable area
    • Additional Notes: Work in progress: new options might increase the bar, optimizations might decrease the bar

    DOWNLOAD NOW




