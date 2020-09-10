Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars Free Download Full Version









Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars was launched on Mar 28, 2007

About The Game

The yr is 2047. An enormous nuclear fireball explodes excessive within the evening sky, marking the dramatic starting of the Third Tiberium War and the long-awaited return of probably the most groundbreaking Real-Time Strategy franchise of all time. Command & Conquer 3 Tiberium Wars unveils the way forward for RTS gaming by bringing you again to the place all of it started: the Tiberium Universe. With the corrupt substance Tiberium blanketing a lot of the Earth, the notorious Kane is again to guide his Brotherhood of Nod in an enormous international assault on the Global Defense Initiative (GDI) and the few remaining livable Blue Zones left on the planet. Only you may cease him. Featuring state-of-the-art next-generation graphics, an epic story, and really modern options reminiscent of the flexibility to remodel on-line battles right into a spectator sport, Command & Conquer is about to reinvent RTS gaming … once more.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP/Vista

Windows XP/Vista Processor: 2GHz AMD Athlon™ processor or equal

2GHz AMD Athlon™ processor or equal Memory: 512MB RAM

512MB RAM Graphics: ATI Radeon 8500 or Nvidia GeForce 4 or greater video card

ATI Radeon 8500 or Nvidia GeForce 4 or greater video card Hard Drive: 8GB

8GB Sound: DirectX 9.0c-compatible sound card

