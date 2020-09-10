Thursday, September 10, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Company Of Heroes Free Download (Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Company Of Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Company Of Heroes was launched on Sep 11, 2006About The GameDelivering a...
    Read more
    Games

    Commandos 2 – HD Remaster Free Download (v1.01) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Commandos 2 – HD Remaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Commandos 2 – HD Remaster was launched on Jan 24,...
    Read more
    Games

    Commander: Conquest Of The Americas Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Commander: Conquest Of The Americas Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Commander: Conquest Of The Americas was launched on Jul 30,...
    Read more
    Games

    Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath was launched on...
    Read more

    Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars Free Download Full Version




    Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars was launched on Mar 28, 2007

    About The Game

    The yr is 2047. An enormous nuclear fireball explodes excessive within the evening sky, marking the dramatic starting of the Third Tiberium War and the long-awaited return of probably the most groundbreaking Real-Time Strategy franchise of all time. Command & Conquer 3 Tiberium Wars unveils the way forward for RTS gaming by bringing you again to the place all of it started: the Tiberium Universe. With the corrupt substance Tiberium blanketing a lot of the Earth, the notorious Kane is again to guide his Brotherhood of Nod in an enormous international assault on the Global Defense Initiative (GDI) and the few remaining livable Blue Zones left on the planet. Only you may cease him. Featuring state-of-the-art next-generation graphics, an epic story, and really modern options reminiscent of the flexibility to remodel on-line battles right into a spectator sport, Command & Conquer is about to reinvent RTS gaming … once more.




    How to Download & Install Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Command.and.Conquer.3.Tiberium.Wars.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP/Vista
    • Processor: 2GHz AMD Athlon™ processor or equal
    • Memory: 512MB RAM
    • Graphics: ATI Radeon 8500 or Nvidia GeForce 4 or greater video card
    • Hard Drive: 8GB
    • Sound: DirectX 9.0c-compatible sound card

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Company Of Heroes Free Download (Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Company Of Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Company Of Heroes was launched on Sep 11, 2006About The GameDelivering a...
    Read more
    Games

    Commandos 2 – HD Remaster Free Download (v1.01) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Commandos 2 – HD Remaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Commandos 2 – HD Remaster was launched on Jan 24,...
    Read more
    Games

    Commander: Conquest Of The Americas Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Commander: Conquest Of The Americas Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Commander: Conquest Of The Americas was launched on Jul 30,...
    Read more
    Games

    Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Coming Out On Top Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Coming Out On Top Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Coming Out On Top was launched on Dec 10, 2014About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Company Of Heroes Free Download (Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Company Of Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Company Of Heroes was launched on Sep 11, 2006About The GameDelivering a...
    Read more
    Games

    Commandos 2 – HD Remaster Free Download (v1.01) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Commandos 2 – HD Remaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Commandos 2 – HD Remaster was launched on Jan 24,...
    Read more
    Games

    Commander: Conquest Of The Americas Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Commander: Conquest Of The Americas Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Commander: Conquest Of The Americas was launched on Jul 30,...
    Read more
    Games

    Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath was launched on...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    https://steamunlocked.internet/danganronpa-v3-killing-harmony-free-download/ DOWNLOAD NOW
    Read more
    Games

    Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc was launched on Feb 18, 2016About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair was launched on Apr 18, 2016About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Cossacks 3 Free Download (Complete Experience) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cossacks 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cossacks 3 was launched on Sep 20, 2016About The GameReturn of the legendary...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020