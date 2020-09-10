Thursday, September 10, 2020
    Corpse Party: Blood Drive Free Download (v20191022) Full Version




    Corpse Party: Blood Drive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Corpse Party: Blood Drive was launched on Oct 10, 2019

    About The Game

    While some members of Kisaragi Academy’s class 2-9 returned from their journey to the hellish, otherworldly elementary faculty generally known as Heavenly Host, many didn’t, and the survivors battle each day to protect the reminiscences of those that have been unlucky sufficient to perish inside its halls. There is one ray of hope, nevertheless: an historic tome generally known as the Book of Shadows. Class president Ayumi Shinozaki tried to utilize its magic to resurrect her deceased buddies as soon as earlier than, however solely compounded the tragedy within the course of. And now the ebook has been misplaced. Or has it? When a non secular {photograph} turns up, suggesting the Book of Shadows might now reside within the tattered stays of Heavenly Host, Ayumi turns into obsessive about discovering it so she will be able to make one final try to set issues proper. What follows is nothing in need of a nightmare. Boasting 11 big story chapters and eight supplemental Extra Chapters, Corpse Party: Blood Drive caps off the Heavenly Host storyline in an enormous means, offering solutions and stunning twists in equal measure.




    How to Download & Install Corpse Party: Blood Drive

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Corpse Party: Blood Drive is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Corpse.Party.Blood.Drive.v20191022.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Corpse Party: Blood Drive folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Corpse Party: Blood Drive Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Corpse Party: Blood Drive Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7+
    • Processor: Intel i3 Dual Core CPU @ 2.5GHz
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 (Card with 1GB of VRAM)
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 3 GB accessible area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




