Corpse Party: Blood Drive Free Download (v20191022) Full Version

While some members of Kisaragi Academy’s class 2-9 returned from their journey to the hellish, otherworldly elementary faculty generally known as Heavenly Host, many didn’t, and the survivors battle each day to protect the reminiscences of those that have been unlucky sufficient to perish inside its halls. There is one ray of hope, nevertheless: an historic tome generally known as the Book of Shadows. Class president Ayumi Shinozaki tried to utilize its magic to resurrect her deceased buddies as soon as earlier than, however solely compounded the tragedy within the course of. And now the ebook has been misplaced. Or has it? When a non secular {photograph} turns up, suggesting the Book of Shadows might now reside within the tattered stays of Heavenly Host, Ayumi turns into obsessive about discovering it so she will be able to make one final try to set issues proper. What follows is nothing in need of a nightmare. Boasting 11 big story chapters and eight supplemental Extra Chapters, Corpse Party: Blood Drive caps off the Heavenly Host storyline in an enormous means, offering solutions and stunning twists in equal measure.









To install: Extract the .zip file and run the exe application. Make sure to run the game as administrator and if you get any missing dll errors, look for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and install all the programs in the folder.

OS: Windows 7+

Windows 7+ Processor: Intel i3 Dual Core CPU @ 2.5GHz

Intel i3 Dual Core CPU @ 2.5GHz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 (Card with 1GB of VRAM)

Intel UHD Graphics 620 (Card with 1GB of VRAM) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 3 GB accessible area

