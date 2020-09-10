Cossacks 3 Free Download (Complete Experience) Full Version









Cossacks 3 was launched on Sep 20, 2016

Return of the legendary Cossacks! The sequel of the award successful technique sequence. Leaning on the historical past of the seventeenth and 18th century, the actual time technique sport awakens colossal mass battles with as much as 32,000 troopers concurrently on the battlefield. This remake of the basic sport, that initially launched in 2000, comprises the entire parts that distinguish the profitable Cossacks video games and combines them with up to date 3D-graphics. Cossacks 3 gives the participant with infinite tactical choices, together with not solely the development of buildings, the manufacturing of uncooked supplies, but in addition the broad choice of varied models and the affect of the panorama. 20 nations, 120 totally different unit sorts, 100 analysis alternatives, and over 220 totally different historic buildings can be found to the participant. Besides the battles ashore, gamers can construct an armada and assault their enemies at sea. Cossacks 3 affords 5 historic single player-campaigns and as much as eight gamers can struggle one another in multiplayer-mode on one map. The participant can forge alliances with or in opposition to others in addition to problem the pc. Randomly generated maps present countless variations and could be tailored to the gamer’s wants.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP/7/8/10

Windows XP/7/8/10 Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 3.0GHz / Core i3 1.6GHz / AMD Athlon II X2 280

Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 3.0GHz / Core i3 1.6GHz / AMD Athlon II X2 280 Memory: 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GeForce 9600 GT / Radeon HD 4830 / Intel HD5000

nVidia GeForce 9600 GT / Radeon HD 4830 / Intel HD5000 DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 6 GB obtainable area

6 GB obtainable area Additional Notes: Screen Resolution – 1280×768

