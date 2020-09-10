Thursday, September 10, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Custom Maid 3D 2 Free Download (v1.55 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Custom Maid 3D 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Custom Maid 3D 2 was launched on Jul 24, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Curse Of The Dead Gods Free Download (v0.17.3.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Curse Of The Dead Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Curse Of The Dead Gods was launched on Mar 3,...
    Read more
    Games

    Cuphead Free Download (v1.2.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cuphead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cuphead was launched on Sep 29, 2017About The GameCuphead is a traditional run and...
    Read more
    Games

    Cultist Simulator Free Download (v2020.3.B.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cultist Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cultist Simulator was launched on May 31, 2018About The GameCultist Simulator is a recreation...
    Read more

    CrossCode Free Download (v1.2.0.5) Full Version




    CrossCode Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. CrossCode was launched on Sep 20, 2018

    About The Game

    This retro-inspired 2D Action RPG may outright shock you. CrossCode combines 16-bit SNES-style graphics with butter-smooth physics, a fast-paced fight system, and fascinating puzzle mechanics, served with a gripping sci-fi story. Take the most effective out of two in style genres, discover a good steadiness between them and make an excellent sport. That’s what CrossCode does. You get the puzzles of Zelda-esque dungeons and are rewarded with the good number of gear and love from RPGs. During the fast-paced battles you’ll use the instruments you discover in your journey to disclose and exploit the enemies’ weaknesses and on the identical time will be capable of select gear and expertise for a extra in-depth strategy in combating your enemies.




    How to Download & Install CrossCode

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once CrossCode is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to CrossCode.v1.2.0.5.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the CrossCode folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    CrossCode Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin CrossCode Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP
    • Processor: 2 GHz twin core
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Hardware Accelerated Graphics with devoted reminiscence, 1GB reminiscence advisable

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Custom Maid 3D 2 Free Download (v1.55 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Custom Maid 3D 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Custom Maid 3D 2 was launched on Jul 24, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Curse Of The Dead Gods Free Download (v0.17.3.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Curse Of The Dead Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Curse Of The Dead Gods was launched on Mar 3,...
    Read more
    Games

    Cuphead Free Download (v1.2.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cuphead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cuphead was launched on Sep 29, 2017About The GameCuphead is a traditional run and...
    Read more
    Games

    Cultist Simulator Free Download (v2020.3.B.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cultist Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cultist Simulator was launched on May 31, 2018About The GameCultist Simulator is a recreation...
    Read more
    Games

    Crystalline Free Download (v1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crystalline Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crystalline was launched on Aug 22, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install CrystallineClick the...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Custom Maid 3D 2 Free Download (v1.55 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Custom Maid 3D 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Custom Maid 3D 2 was launched on Jul 24, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Curse Of The Dead Gods Free Download (v0.17.3.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Curse Of The Dead Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Curse Of The Dead Gods was launched on Mar 3,...
    Read more
    Games

    Cuphead Free Download (v1.2.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cuphead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cuphead was launched on Sep 29, 2017About The GameCuphead is a traditional run and...
    Read more
    Games

    Cultist Simulator Free Download (v2020.3.B.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cultist Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cultist Simulator was launched on May 31, 2018About The GameCultist Simulator is a recreation...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Tetris Effect Free Download (v1.0.5.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tetris Effect Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tetris Effect was launched on Nov 9, 2018About The GameHow to Download &...
    Read more
    Games

    Terraforming Mars Free Download (v1.1230) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Terraforming Mars Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Terraforming Mars was launched on Oct 17, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Tennis World Tour Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tennis World Tour Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tennis World Tour was launched on Jun 12, 2018About The GameTHE BIGGEST...
    Read more
    Games

    Tavern Tycoon – Dragon’s Hangover Free Download (v1.1d) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    https://steamunlocked.web/tavern-tycoon-dragons-hangover-free-download/ DOWNLOAD NOW
    Read more
    Games

    Taur Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Taur Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Taur was launched on Feb 19, 2020About The GameTaur is an action-strategy sci-fi sport....
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020