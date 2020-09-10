Thursday, September 10, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Custom Maid 3D 2 Free Download (v1.55 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Custom Maid 3D 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Custom Maid 3D 2 was launched on Jul 24, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Curse Of The Dead Gods Free Download (v0.17.3.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Curse Of The Dead Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Curse Of The Dead Gods was launched on Mar 3,...
    Read more
    Games

    Cuphead Free Download (v1.2.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cuphead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cuphead was launched on Sep 29, 2017About The GameCuphead is a traditional run and...
    Read more
    Games

    Cultist Simulator Free Download (v2020.3.B.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cultist Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cultist Simulator was launched on May 31, 2018About The GameCultist Simulator is a recreation...
    Read more

    Crying Suns Free Download (v1.2.1) Full Version




    Crying Suns Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crying Suns was launched on Sep 18, 2019

    About The Game

    Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite that places you within the function of an area fleet commander as you discover a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story wealthy expertise impressed by Dune and Foundation, every profitable run will uncover the reality concerning the Empire and your self as properly.After 700 years of peace and prosperity, the Galactic Empire has all of a sudden been shattered into items. The OMNIs, god-like machines which did all the things for his or her human masters, have mysteriously shut down. And humankind, having lengthy since misplaced the flexibility to outlive by itself, is dangerously near extinction. But someplace in a far nook of the Galaxy is Gehenna, a planet of ice and rock and a top-secret facility that’s the pinnacle of Imperial Tech and in addition humanity’s final likelihood. You are a clone of Admiral Ellys Idaho, a weapon customary from flesh, the very best Imperial Admiral ever to battle within the stars and you’ve got simply been awoken on this planet by its unusual and darkly-humorous Guardian, Kaliban, the final practical OMNI to exist. Your mission: skillfully command a battleship by means of the Empire’s now chaotic, violent clusters ––the place one mistaken transfer might be your final–– as you attempt to reactivate the OMNIs and save the way forward for all humankind. But you could depart Gehenna now…. for time has nearly run out.




    How to Download & Install Crying Suns

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Crying Suns is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Crying.Suns.v1.2.1.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Crying Suns folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Crying Suns Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Crying Suns Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7+ (32/64 bits)
    • Processor: Dual-core 2.5 GHz or equal
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Dedicated GPU, 1 GB VRAM/ AMD HD5750 or equal
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 2 GB out there house
    • Additional Notes: Minimal decision: 1280*720

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Custom Maid 3D 2 Free Download (v1.55 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Custom Maid 3D 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Custom Maid 3D 2 was launched on Jul 24, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Curse Of The Dead Gods Free Download (v0.17.3.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Curse Of The Dead Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Curse Of The Dead Gods was launched on Mar 3,...
    Read more
    Games

    Cuphead Free Download (v1.2.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cuphead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cuphead was launched on Sep 29, 2017About The GameCuphead is a traditional run and...
    Read more
    Games

    Cultist Simulator Free Download (v2020.3.B.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cultist Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cultist Simulator was launched on May 31, 2018About The GameCultist Simulator is a recreation...
    Read more
    Games

    Crystalline Free Download (v1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crystalline Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crystalline was launched on Aug 22, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install CrystallineClick the...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Custom Maid 3D 2 Free Download (v1.55 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Custom Maid 3D 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Custom Maid 3D 2 was launched on Jul 24, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Curse Of The Dead Gods Free Download (v0.17.3.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Curse Of The Dead Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Curse Of The Dead Gods was launched on Mar 3,...
    Read more
    Games

    Cuphead Free Download (v1.2.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cuphead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cuphead was launched on Sep 29, 2017About The GameCuphead is a traditional run and...
    Read more
    Games

    Cultist Simulator Free Download (v2020.3.B.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cultist Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cultist Simulator was launched on May 31, 2018About The GameCultist Simulator is a recreation...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Tetris Effect Free Download (v1.0.5.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tetris Effect Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tetris Effect was launched on Nov 9, 2018About The GameHow to Download &...
    Read more
    Games

    Terraforming Mars Free Download (v1.1230) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Terraforming Mars Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Terraforming Mars was launched on Oct 17, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Tennis World Tour Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tennis World Tour Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tennis World Tour was launched on Jun 12, 2018About The GameTHE BIGGEST...
    Read more
    Games

    Tavern Tycoon – Dragon’s Hangover Free Download (v1.1d) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    https://steamunlocked.web/tavern-tycoon-dragons-hangover-free-download/ DOWNLOAD NOW
    Read more
    Games

    Taur Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Taur Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Taur was launched on Feb 19, 2020About The GameTaur is an action-strategy sci-fi sport....
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020