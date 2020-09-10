Thursday, September 10, 2020
    Dakar 18 Free Download (v.13 & ALL DLC's) Full Version




    Dakar 18 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dakar 18 was launched on Sep 25, 2018

    About The Game

    Based on the world well-known annual rally raid organized by Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) in South America, DAKAR 18 is a practical simulation of the most important cross-country rally on this planet and options a wide range of autos, together with bikes, automobiles, vehicles, quads and UTVs. Players will compete in fierce on-line multiplayer races in addition to taking part in offline, to harness and develop racing abilities in an enormous open world.




    How to Download & Install Dakar 18

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Dakar 18 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dakar.18.v.13.ALL.DLCs.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Dakar 18 folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Dakar 18 Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Dakar 18 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit variations solely)
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6100 @ 3.3 GHz or equal Core i3-7340
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD HD 7870 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or higher)

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

