Dark Matter Free Download (v1.1) Full Version









Dark Matter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dark Matter was launched on Oct 17, 2013

About The Game

Dark Matter is a 2.5D side-scrolling survival horror sport, set in a derelict spaceship besieged by a sinister alien presence, and infested with lethal parasites. As the Ensign, you will need to discover fetid hallways and deserted services, scavenging for elements and blueprints, increasing your arsenal to as much as 4 lethal weapons and freely customise every to suit your fight model towards clever, reactive enemies. Dark Matter delivers a hard-hitting tackle the survival horror style in deep area, with a heavy emphasis on tactical fight and exploration. Out of breath, you run into the door, slamming towards its chilly metallic floor. The clicking of scuttling claws recedes into the space, swallowed by the pitch black oblivion behind you. You know higher than to really feel protected. There are too many infested at your again, and one other clean metallic door forward. With a fast reflex you examine your ammo provides, and slot a recent journal into your shotgun. With a faster prayer, you flick the change and open the door. The metallic jaws open on infinite night time you don’t dare pierce together with your flashlight, to not disturb these issues that stay in shadow. By the pale bioluminescence that washes up from the ground grates, you piece collectively the image of a hall, and what might be a stretch of exploding pods. Just past, the silhouette of a completely grown crawler stirs.









How to Download & Install Dark Matter

Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Dark Matter is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dark.Matter.v1.1.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Dark Matter folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Dark Matter Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Dark Matter Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP

Windows XP Processor: Intel Core Duo Processor (2.4 GHz or higher)

Intel Core Duo Processor (2.4 GHz or higher) Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: Shader Model 3.0 suitable videocard, 256 MB nVidia or ATI graphics card

Shader Model 3.0 suitable videocard, 256 MB nVidia or ATI graphics card Storage: 1 GB out there area

DOWNLOAD NOW









