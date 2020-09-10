Thursday, September 10, 2020
    Dark Sector Free Download Full Version




    Dark Sector Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dark Sector was launched on Mar 23, 2009

    About The Game

    Dark Sector thrusts gamers into the function of Hayden Tenno, a covert operative despatched on a harmful mission into Lasria, an Eastern European metropolis getting ready to damage that hides a lethal Cold War secret. In the midst of this mission, Hayden is attacked by an unknown enemy and contaminated by the Technocyte Virus, a brutal bio-weapon that twists its victims into senseless killing machines. Surviving this assault, Hayden finds that the Technocyte virus has granted him highly effective, inhuman talents in contrast to something he has ever seen. Now, he should evolve along with his powers, survive and turn out to be a hero.

    How to Download & Install Dark Sector

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Dark Sector is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dark.Sector.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Dark Sector folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Dark Sector Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Dark Sector Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • Operating System: Microsoft® Windows XP SP2 or Windows Vista 32bit
    • Processor: Pentium® 4 2.4 GHz or comparable Athlon® 64™
    • Memory: XP 1 GB RAM
    • Hard Disk Space: 6.5 GB Available
    • Video Card: DirectX 9.0 suitable, with shaders 3.0 help (nVidia GeForce 6600 or ATI X1300 or larger)
    • Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c suitable sound card
    • DirectX® Version: 9.0c
    • Controller help: XInput-controllers (Microsoft Xbox 360 Controller or Logitech Chillstream)

