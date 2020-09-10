Dragon Age II Free Download (v1.04 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version









Dragon Age II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dragon Age II was launched on Mar 4, 2011

About The Game

You are Hawke, a refugee searching for to flee the darkspawn-plagued land of Felderen and develop into Champion of Kirkwall. Rise to energy and combat epic battles whereas making selections that decide the course of civilization. Your pursuit of energy begins now. How will you seal your home in historical past?

How to Download & Install Dragon Age II

Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once Dragon Age II is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dragon.Age.II.v1.04.ALL.DLCs.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Dragon Age II folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Dragon Age II Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Dragon Age II Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: with SP3, with SP2, or Windows 7

with SP3, with SP2, or Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo (or equal) working at 1.8 GHz or higher; AMD Athlon 64 X2 (or equal) working at 1.8 GHz or higher

Intel Core 2 Duo (or equal) working at 1.8 GHz or higher; AMD Athlon 64 X2 (or equal) working at 1.8 GHz or higher Memory: 1GB (1.5 GB Vista and Windows 7)

1GB (1.5 GB Vista and Windows 7) Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 2600 Pro 256 MB; NVIDIA GeForce 7900 GS 256 MB playing cards

ATI Radeon HD 2600 Pro 256 MB; NVIDIA GeForce 7900 GS 256 MB playing cards DirectX®: Direct X 9.0c

Direct X 9.0c Hard Drive: 8 GB HD area

8 GB HD area Sound: Direct X Compatible Sound Card

DOWNLOAD NOW









