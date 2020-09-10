Friday, September 11, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Dream Car Builder Free Download (v39.2019.01.25.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dream Car Builder Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dream Car Builder was launched on Sep 21, 2018About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    DreadOut 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dreadout 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dreadout 2 was launched on Feb 21, 2020About The GameA novel tackle third-person...
    Read more
    Games

    Draugen Free Download (v1.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Draugen Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Draugen was launched on May 29, 2019About The GameHow to Download & Install DraugenClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Dragon Star Varnir Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dragon Star Varnir Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dragon Star Varnir was launched on Oct 8, 2019About The GameIn a...
    Read more

    Dragon Age II Free Download (v1.04 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Dragon Age II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dragon Age II was launched on Mar 4, 2011

    About The Game

    You are Hawke, a refugee searching for to flee the darkspawn-plagued land of Felderen and develop into Champion of Kirkwall. Rise to energy and combat epic battles whereas making selections that decide the course of civilization. Your pursuit of energy begins now. How will you seal your home in historical past?

    How to Download & Install Dragon Age II

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Dragon Age II is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dragon.Age.II.v1.04.ALL.DLCs.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Dragon Age II folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Dragon Age II Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Dragon Age II Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: with SP3, with SP2, or Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo (or equal) working at 1.8 GHz or higher; AMD Athlon 64 X2 (or equal) working at 1.8 GHz or higher
    • Memory: 1GB (1.5 GB Vista and Windows 7)
    • Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 2600 Pro 256 MB; NVIDIA GeForce 7900 GS 256 MB playing cards
    • DirectX®: Direct X 9.0c
    • Hard Drive: 8 GB HD area
    • Sound: Direct X Compatible Sound Card

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Dream Car Builder Free Download (v39.2019.01.25.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dream Car Builder Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dream Car Builder was launched on Sep 21, 2018About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    DreadOut 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dreadout 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dreadout 2 was launched on Feb 21, 2020About The GameA novel tackle third-person...
    Read more
    Games

    Draugen Free Download (v1.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Draugen Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Draugen was launched on May 29, 2019About The GameHow to Download & Install DraugenClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Dragon Star Varnir Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dragon Star Varnir Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dragon Star Varnir was launched on Oct 8, 2019About The GameIn a...
    Read more
    Games

    Dragon Marked For Death Free Download (v3.0.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dragon Marked For Death Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dragon Marked For Death was launched on Apr 21, 2020About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Dream Car Builder Free Download (v39.2019.01.25.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dream Car Builder Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dream Car Builder was launched on Sep 21, 2018About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    DreadOut 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dreadout 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dreadout 2 was launched on Feb 21, 2020About The GameA novel tackle third-person...
    Read more
    Games

    Draugen Free Download (v1.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Draugen Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Draugen was launched on May 29, 2019About The GameHow to Download & Install DraugenClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Dragon Star Varnir Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dragon Star Varnir Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dragon Star Varnir was launched on Oct 8, 2019About The GameIn a...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Commandos 2 – HD Remaster Free Download (v1.01) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Commandos 2 – HD Remaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Commandos 2 – HD Remaster was launched on Jan 24,...
    Read more
    Games

    Commander: Conquest Of The Americas Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Commander: Conquest Of The Americas Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Commander: Conquest Of The Americas was launched on Jul 30,...
    Read more
    Games

    Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Coming Out On Top Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Coming Out On Top Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Coming Out On Top was launched on Dec 10, 2014About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020