    Dragon Age: Origins Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Dragon Age: Origins Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dragon Age: Origins was launched on 6 Nov, 2009

    About The Game

    You are a Grey Warden, one of many final of a legendary order of guardians. With the return of an historical foe and the dominion engulfed in civil warfare, you may have been chosen by destiny to unite the shattered lands and slay the archdemon as soon as and for all. The darkspawn-infested village of Honnleath holds a secret: the forgotten stone determine on the city’s coronary heart is a robust golem frozen in time. Free the creature and reveal a storied quest to unlock its energy and mysterious previous. Download The Stone Prisoner and acquire entry to Shale, a mighty stone golem who can be a part of the social gathering and journey all through Dragon Age: Origins. One of essentially the most highly effective characters within the recreation, Shale comes with a wealthy again story, in depth voice appearing, and a singular follower quest to discover. The Stone Prisoner additionally contains new environments, objects, and hours of extra gameplay that provides to the Dragon Age: Origins marketing campaign.




    How to Download & Install Dragon Age: Origins

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Dragon Age: Origins is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dragon.Age.Origins.Ultimate.Edition.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Dragon Age: Origins folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Dragon Age: Origins Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP (SP3) or Windows Vista (SP1) or Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Single 1.6 Ghz Processor (or equal) or AMD 64 2.0 GHz Processor (or equal)
    • Memory: 1GB (1.5 GB Vista and Windows 7)
    • Graphics: ATI Radeon X850 256MB or NVIDIA GeForce 6600 GT 128MB or better (Windows Vista: Radeon X1550 256 MB or NVidia GeForce 7600GT 256MB)
    • DirectX®: DirectX (November 2007)
    • Hard Drive: 20 GB HD area
    • Sound: Direct X Compatible Sound Card

    DOWNLOAD NOW




