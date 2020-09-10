Thursday, September 10, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    The Caligula Effect: Overdose Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Caligula Effect: Overdose Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Caligula Effect: Overdose was launched on Mar 12, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Bunker Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Bunker Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Bunker was launched on Sep 20, 2016About The GameAs the final remaining...
    Read more
    Games

    The Forest Free Download (v1.12) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Forest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Forest was launched on Apr 30, 2018About The GameAs the lone survivor...
    Read more
    Games

    The Binding Of Isaac Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Binding Of Isaac Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Binding Of Isaac was launched on Sep 28, 2011About The...
    Read more

    The Alliance Alive HD Remastered Free Download (v1.03) Full Version




    The Alliance Alive HD Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Alliance Alive HD Remastered was launched on Jan 16, 2020

    About The Game

    The Alliance Alive HD Remastered marks the wonderful rebirth of the acclaimed RPG dropped at you by FURYU Corporation. Uniting the skills of author Yoshitaka Murayama, designer Kyouji Koizumi, artwork director Masayo Asano, and composer Masashi Hamauzu, this epic journey involves life with progressive gameplay on a backdrop of vibrant visuals and a basic story. Players can develop their social gathering’s expertise by way of combat-based character development, immerse themselves within the recreation’s lush world by way of dynamic vehicle-centric exploration, and kind alliances with varied guilds and factions. Venture additional into the world to find new automobiles to traverse in, magic to wield, locations to go to, and extra to expertise! Humanity has been shattered and enslaved by Daemons invading from one other realm. The Dark Current, a cataclysmic occasion brought on by the Daemons’ emergence, has decimated the inhabitants and divided the land into separate areas, leaving the survivors to be subjugated by Daemonic overlords. A thousand years have handed since that fateful occasion, and mankind will stay silent now not.  To reclaim their houses and free their folks, an unlikely fellowship of heroes will band collectively to spark a fiery revolution. They should kind alliances with the remnants of the resistance all through the world to make a united stand in opposition to the legions of Daemons. If they fail, humanity as they know it would stay eternally stifled by the darkness




    How to Download & Install The Alliance Alive HD Remastered

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once The Alliance Alive HD Remastered is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The.Alliance.Alive.HD.Remastered.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the The Alliance Alive HD Remastered folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    The Alliance Alive HD Remastered Free Download

    Note: The Alliance Alive HD Remastered requires a controller with the intention to play. Playing with a keyboard and mouse isn’t supported.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later
    • Processor: Dual-core Intel or AMD processor, 2.5 GHz or sooner
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 or newer, or Intel HD Graphics 4600 or newer
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 5 GB obtainable area
    • Additional Notes: Anti-Aliasing off, 1280×720

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    The Caligula Effect: Overdose Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Caligula Effect: Overdose Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Caligula Effect: Overdose was launched on Mar 12, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Bunker Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Bunker Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Bunker was launched on Sep 20, 2016About The GameAs the final remaining...
    Read more
    Games

    The Forest Free Download (v1.12) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Forest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Forest was launched on Apr 30, 2018About The GameAs the lone survivor...
    Read more
    Games

    The Binding Of Isaac Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Binding Of Isaac Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Binding Of Isaac was launched on Sep 28, 2011About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Basement Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Basement Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Basement Collection was launched on Aug 31, 2012About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    The Caligula Effect: Overdose Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Caligula Effect: Overdose Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Caligula Effect: Overdose was launched on Mar 12, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Bunker Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Bunker Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Bunker was launched on Sep 20, 2016About The GameAs the final remaining...
    Read more
    Games

    The Forest Free Download (v1.12) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Forest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Forest was launched on Apr 30, 2018About The GameAs the lone survivor...
    Read more
    Games

    The Binding Of Isaac Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Binding Of Isaac Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Binding Of Isaac was launched on Sep 28, 2011About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    The Gardens Between Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Gardens Between Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Gardens Between was launched on Sep 19, 2018About The GameThe Gardens...
    Read more
    Games

    The Legend of Korra Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Legend of Korra Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Legend of Korra was launched on Dec 4, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel III Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel III Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of...
    Read more
    Games

    The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel II Free Download (v1.4.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of...
    Read more
    Games

    The Labyrinth Of Grisaia Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Labyrinth Of Grisaia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Labyrinth Of Grisaia was launched on Jun 22, 2016About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020