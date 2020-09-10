The Ballad Singer Free Download Full Version









The Ballad Singer is an RPG/Graphic Adventure, set in a fantasy world fully managed by the participant’s selections. We’ve taken parts from game-books and visible novels to develop a videogame with an unprecedented format. TBS presents a fantasy story but to be written, the place the world modifications and reacts to the participant’s actions. This will permit you to stay as much as 1700 tales and 40 completely different endings, your choices will have an effect on the best way the story unfolds. Every single improvement and subplot within the story is totally narrated and illustrated, even the smallest ones. In TBS, each alternative is essential.









OS: 32-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

32-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Processor: Intel Pentium 1.4GHz / AMD Athlon x4

Intel Pentium 1.4GHz / AMD Athlon x4 Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: On-board graphic card

On-board graphic card DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 6 GB out there house

6 GB out there house Sound Card: Standard on-board sound card

