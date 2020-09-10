The Colonists Free Download (v1.4.2.1) Full Version

The Colonists Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Colonists was launched on Oct 24, 2018
About The Game
How to Download & Install The Colonists
- Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
- Once The Colonists is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The.Colonists.v1.4.2.1.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the The Colonists folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
The Colonists Free Download
Click the obtain button under to begin The Colonists Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
- OS: 64 bit Windows
- Processor: Multicore with SSE2 instruction set assist
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: 1GB DX9 (shader mannequin 3.0)
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 1 GB accessible house