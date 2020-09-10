The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Free Download (v1.4.0.15.8) Full Version









The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR was launched on Apr 2, 2018

About The Game

A real, full-length open-world sport for VR has arrived from award-winning builders, Bethesda Game Studios. Skyrim VR reimagines the whole epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. From battling historical dragons to exploring rugged mountains and extra, Skyrim VR brings to life a whole open world so that you can expertise any means you select. Skyrim VR consists of the critically-acclaimed core sport and official add-ons – Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. Dragons, lengthy misplaced to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned to Tamriel and the way forward for the Empire hangs within the stability. As Dragonborn, the prophesied hero born with the ability of The Voice, you’re the just one who can stand amongst them.









How to Download & Install The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Free Download

Note: VR headset is required. You should have SteamVR put in for the sport to correctly run.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit variations)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or higher

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD RX 480 8GB or higher

Storage: 15 GB accessible house

